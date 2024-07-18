London’s Burning star John Alford to stand trial accused of sexual offences

Former London’s Burning actor John Alford is facing a trial charged with sex offences involving a girl aged under 16.

The 52-year-old, who rose to fame in Grange Hill, is charged under his real name John Shannon.

He is due to stand trial at St Albans Crown Court from December 2 this year, with a time estimate of seven days.

Alford is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration, the CPS said.

The CPS said he denied all charges at a plea hearing in September last year.

The case is due back in court for a pre-trial review hearing on November 18 at St Albans Crown Court.