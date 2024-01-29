Person killed as bus smashes into stop outside Victoria station

A person has died after being hit by a London bus outside Victoria station.

The incident happened at around 9am on Monday morning as pictures on social media showed serious damage to a bus stop.

Footage showed a number 13 bus crashed through the back of a bus stop with emergency services at the scene.

A photo of the scene showed a number 13 had crashed into the bus station (@KaiserJonny)

Several windows appear to have shattered at the stop and metal wreckage can be seen around the bus.

Glynn Barton, Transport for London's chief operating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected. TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

It comes after a woman was killed when a parked bus was shunted into her outside the railway station in 2021.

Pedestrian Melissa Burr, 32, died in the incident on the morning of August 10 2021.

This is a developing news story...