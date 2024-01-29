Person killed as bus smashes into stop outside Victoria station
A person has died after being hit by a London bus outside Victoria station.
The incident happened at around 9am on Monday morning as pictures on social media showed serious damage to a bus stop.
Footage showed a number 13 bus crashed through the back of a bus stop with emergency services at the scene.
Several windows appear to have shattered at the stop and metal wreckage can be seen around the bus.
Glynn Barton, Transport for London's chief operating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.
“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected. TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”
It comes after a woman was killed when a parked bus was shunted into her outside the railway station in 2021.
Pedestrian Melissa Burr, 32, died in the incident on the morning of August 10 2021.
