London bus operator withdraws electric fleet after Wimbledon bus fire

Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/Rex/Shutterstock

A fleet of electric buses has been taken out of service after a doubledecker caught fire in south London this week.

Transport for London (TfL) said the electric buses had been “temporarily withdrawn” by operator GoAhead.

The measure is a “precaution” while an investigation into the bus fire on Wimbledon Hill Road is carried out.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of bus business development, said that London’s bus network is “safe to use” after the incident on the number 200 bus route which runs between Mitcham and Raynes Park.

“As a precaution, the fleet of buses that normally operate on route 200 is being temporarily withdrawn from service by GoAhead while the investigation continues, with other vehicles being brought in to cover,” he said.

“All buses made by the relevant manufacturer will be checked thoroughly as a matter of priority.

“Other buses in the fleet remain in service and TfL and bus operators will not hesitate to take further action if required to ensure the network remains safe.”

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters attended the scene shortly after 7.20am on Thursday, which saw passengers evacuated as the fire was put out.

London fire brigade imposed a 25-metre cordon as a precaution and road closures were in place throughout rush hour. There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson said at the time: “Firefighters have been called to a fire involving a bus on Wimbledon Hill Road in Wimbledon.

“Part of a doubledecker electric bus is alight. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

“The brigade was called at 0721. Three fire engines and [about] 15 firefighters from Wimbledon, New Malden and Wandsworth fire stations are at the scene.”

Max Pashley, who lives near the scene of the blaze, told City AM newspaper: “We heard a huge bang. We were terrified.”

Another witness posted on social media: “Not what we expect to see on the school run … Bus on fire – and the fumes are awful …”