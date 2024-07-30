London’s cheapest pint: £2 beers arrive in the capital for one day only

A handful of London’s best-known sports bars are consolidating with a re-brand and to mark the occasion, all of its venues across London are set to sell £2 pints on August 8.

Owned by the ETM group, the bars include Beechwood in Shoreditch, Greenwood in Victoria and Broadleaf in Liverpool Street.

These venues have a solid reputation for showing live sports, regularly featuring among our top places to get stuck into pints while the tennis, football or Olympics are on.

The seven venues across London are consolidating under a new brand called “Sport London”, and are celebrating doing so with said £2 pints.

As ever with these types of deals, there are some restrictions, in this case limiting the revellers to pints of either Heineken or Heineken Zero, with the offer available in all seven Sport London locations across town, all day.

(Press Handout)

In addition to the aforementioned locations, venues in Bank, Angel, Westfield and London Bridge will be taking part too, with the full list of participating bars detailed below.

With the average cost of a London pint veering upwards of £6.75, and an increasing number of boozers charging £8 or more for a pint, the £2 offer will be welcome news, with drinkers effectively able to buy three (or even four) pints for the price of one.

Coinciding with the date of the offer, the venues will likely be broadcasting the Paris Olympic Games, which on August 8 is set to feature the men's basketball semi-finals, the men’s boxing semi-finals, and the men’s football final.

The Standard recently found the cheapest pint in the capital, at the Masque Hunt on Old Street, costing £2.36, with a Monday night drinks offer lowering that price to around £1.76.

Elsewhere, the Royal Oak in Borough offers a pint of Harvey’s Dark Mild or IPA for £3.50 on Mondays while the Hat & Tun, near Hatton Garden, serves all pints for £5, all day. Even the Devonshire — perhaps London’s best known pub at present — does pints for under a fiver, serving Becks for £4.95.

List of participating Sport London venues:

Greenwood, 170 Victoria Street, SW1E 5LB

Northwood, 30 Parkfield Street, N1 0PZ

Redwood, London Bridge, SE1 9SP

Goldwood, 30-32 Old Jewry, EC2R 8DQ

Beechwood, 1a Principal Place, Worship Street EC2A 2FA

Westwood, Ariel Way, W12 7HB

Broadwood, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HN

Further details can be found here, sportlondon.com