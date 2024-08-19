London City airport expansion given green light by ministers

Helena Horton Environment reporter
<span>Local campaigners and Newham council opposed the move, arguing the air and noise pollution would affect people living nearby.</span><span>Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty Images</span>
Local campaigners and Newham council opposed the move, arguing the air and noise pollution would affect people living nearby.

Ministers have approved London City airport’s application to expand, in a decision that has disappointed climate campaigners.

The airport submitted a proposal to increase capacity from 6.5 million to 9 million passengers a year by putting on more weekend and early morning flights. Local campaigners and Newham council opposed the move, arguing the air and noise pollution would affect people living nearby and that it could potentially increase carbon emissions.

Angela Rayner, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, and Louise Haigh, the transport secretary, announced their decision on Monday.

It said there was unlikely to be harm caused by any extra noise pollution caused by additional morning and weekend flights, and that it was right to respond to forecasted growth in demand of flights. It also said the decision to expand the airport was “in line with national policy” on the climate crisis.

However, although the government accepted the higher passenger cap of 9 million, it rejected the airport’s proposals to extend its Saturday afternoon operating hours to 6.30pm. The airport currently closes at 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Analysis published by the Guardian last week found that more than half of the journeys taken from the airport last year could be done in six hours or less by train.

The Climate Change Committee has recommended there should be no net airport expansion in the UK if the country is going to meet its legally binding target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Many English airports are seeking to expand. Gatwick, Heathrow, Luton and Stansted are all pushing to increase passenger capacity via new runways or terminal expansions. The Labour government has taken a soft stance so far and signalled an “open-minded” approach to Heathrow’s proposed new runway.

Alethea Warrington, a senior campaigner at the climate charity Possible, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that the new government has … allowed the expansion of this polluting, high-carbon project.

“London City airport’s expansion will benefit only the private jet users who fly into the airport, at the expense of more air pollution for Londoners and more emissions that harm our climate.

“The new minister for transport must explain why the government has ignored the clear scientific consensus on constraining aviation emissions – along with the advice of their own scientific advisers, the Climate Change Committee, which recommended no increase in the UK’s airport capacity – in favour of allowing more planes and more pollution.”

Johann Beckford, a senior policy adviser at the Green Alliance thinktank, said: “This is a disappointing decision given the new government promised it would prioritise tackling climate change.

“The decision sets a worrying precedent for planning applications at Luton and Gatwick airports due later this year. The government cannot jeopardise net zero ambitions and the health of local communities for the sake of airport and airline profits.”

Alison FitzGerald, London City airport’s chief executive, said: “While we welcome the approval to increase our passenger numbers, we are disappointed with the government’s decision to reject our proposal to fly from 12.30pm to 6.30pm on Saturday afternoons.

“As the government has recognised in its decision, rejecting our request to extend our Saturday afternoon operating hours will slow down airlines bringing cleaner, quieter next-generation aircraft to the airport. Local residents would have had the added benefit of these aircraft operating at the airport throughout the week, not just in the extended operating hours.”

The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.

