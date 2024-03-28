London Colleagues Run in Support of Detained WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Colleagues of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich ran a 5k in support of the detained journalist in London on Wednesday, March 27.

Footage recorded by WSJ Journalist Grainne McCarthy shows the run, which was planned on a route along the Thames.

The run was part of series of events rallying support for Gershkovich, which also included a Global Swim for Evan at several Brighton beaches around the world and a 24-hour read-a-thon starting on March 27.

Gershkovich has been held on spying charges in Russia since his arrest on March 29, 2023. Credit: Grainne McCarthy via Storyful