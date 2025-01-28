London commuter towns expected to see up to 25% council tax hike in latest cost of living blow

Rachael Burford
·2 min read
Residents of Windsor and Maidenhead face a huge hike in council tax bills (Daniel Lynch)
Residents of Windsor and Maidenhead face a huge hike in council tax bills (Daniel Lynch)

Towns in London’s commuter belt could see council tax increases of up to 25% as local authorities continue to struggle with crippling costs.

Leaders at the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said they have inherited a "horror show" of over £230million of debts and would need to significantly hike bills in a bid to avoid going bust.

It means residents could be hit by a 25% council tax rise in April - five times the national average. It will add over £450 to an average household’s annual payment.

Council leader Simon Werner said demanding the extra money from residents may be the only way to stave off effective bankruptcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The almost 1.5 million people living under cash-strapped Hampshire County Council face a 15% tax hike this year, which would add about £230 to the bill of a Band D home. It has a £182million deficit to plug.

Residents of Slough, in Berkshire, could see an up to 8% increase in bills.

In London, Newham has requested a 10% rise to help fund the skyrocketing cost of housing homeless families.

Lambeth has applied for exceptional Government support this year, but has not yet revealed whether this will include residents facing higher council tax bills.

Croydon and Havering boroughs have also both asked for government bailouts to balance the books, but leaders there have insisted they will not raise council tax beyond 5% in April.

The town halls are among a growing number to request emergency financial support from central Government as more and more of England’s councils face collapsing under a combined £140billion of debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local authorities can only increase council tax by up to 5% this year without triggering a referendum. But in exceptional circumstances they can apply to central government for permission to raise the extra cash.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner is expected to confirm or reject local authority requests for exceptional support or above 5% council tax increases by mid February.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “No decisions have been made on council tax increases and we will only consider agreeing to requests for rises above 5% in exceptional circumstances, in line with the previous government’s position.

“Councils are ultimately responsible for setting their own council tax, and we will put taxpayers at the forefront of any decision.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Trump ‘Serious as a Heart Attack’ About Launching Trade War With Canada and Mexico

    Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.

    The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.

  • The Russian war economy is facing a ‘moment of truth’ as Putin’s dwindling cash reserves raise odds of a financial crash, expert says

    “As the risk of a financial crash rises, Russia’s imperiled economy is about to pose serious constraints on Putin’s war.”

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • Trump says Canada should become part of U.S. Our head of state isn't weighing in.

    OTTAWA — Canada's political leadership has found rare unanimity in recent weeks: nobody wants the country to become the "51st state," as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pitched.

  • Dr. Phil Says He’s Embedded With ICE For Immigration Operation In Chicago

    Dr. Phil McGraw said on Sunday that he’s embedding with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as they conduct what federal officials are calling “targeted operations” to enforce immigration law in Chicago. In a post on X, McGraw said that “it’s a pretty high risk mission we’re going on. This truly is a targeted ICE mission, …

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • Trump Asks Mike Johnson if He’ll Allow Prez a Third Term

    Donald Trump again publicly mused about serving further presidential terms Monday, asking Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson whether he was “allowed to”—just a few days after another House Republican introduced legislation to enable just that. “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” Trump told House Republicans in Doral, Florida. “I think I’m not allowed to run again.” Turning to Johnson, a former constitutional lawyer

  • Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End

    Watching Trump from the future 51st state

  • 31 People Who Replied With FACTS To Foolishness From Trump, Musk, And Their Followers

    "Another in a long series of moments when he did not become presidential. Or an adult."

  • Florida GOP Turns on ‘Bully’ DeSantis and Says He Can’t Just ‘Generate Headlines’ Anymore

    Ron DeSantis’ waning influence was exposed Monday when Florida Republicans rejected a special legislative session he called to address illegal immigration. The Florida legislature, which infamously operated at DeSantis’ behest in recent years, adjourned his special session mere minutes after it began and rebuked the governor in the process. The leaders then convened their own session to prioritize immigration reform that aligns closer to Donald Trump’s priorities and not those of DeSantis, who t

  • Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Nakedly Illegal Action’

    Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…