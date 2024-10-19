London cops apprehend person who aimed laser beam at police helicopter

The National Police Air Service has said it has apprehended someone who aimed a laser beam at one of its helicopters above London.

A video released on Saturday morning shows a green light aimed towards the cockpit of the service’s chopper - to the fury and irritation of the pilot.

“Last night we were persistently lasered while on task,” a spokesman tweeted.

“It's extremely dangerous but we can pinpoint your exact location in a matter of seconds.”

The service was asked if they managed to “get em” to which the account replied in the affirmative.

It has not been stated if this means the person was arrested and there have been no further details despite requests for comment.

It remains to be seen what sentence, if any, the perpetrator will receive but history can show that the offence is punishable by several weeks in prison.

Earlier in October, a man was jailed for 12 weeks for shining a laser beam towards an aircraft.

David Warren, 41, told Cheshire Police he had been using the laser to point out the helicopter in the sky while recording it on his phone.

Sergeant Michael Hayes said: “The sentence handed to Warren should serve as a reminder of how serious this offence is considered.

“I hope it also reminds people of the risks associated with lasers, which some people may think of as a harmless device.

“This is far from the case and can have very serious consequences.”