London council pledges to fix potholes with £10 million road investment

Roads and pavements in a South London borough will get a record £10.3 million makeover this year to make them safer.

Wandsworth Council is investing £100.3m overall to improve the borough’s streets over 10 years from 2024/25.

The council’s Transport Committee unanimously approved a list of the roads and pavements set to be resurfaced over 2025/26 on February 6.

The planned works, totalling £10.3m, make up the biggest highway maintenance scheme to be designed and delivered in a single year in Wandsworth.

Labour councillor Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “I am very pleased that we’re able to make this scale of investment because I think it’s so important to improve, particularly, the condition of the pavements to make them safer for pedestrians – particularly those with mobility impairments.

“Many of them get in touch with me very, very keen that we make our pavements as good as they can be. Obviously also important not to have big potholes, which are dangerous for cyclists in particular but also obviously for vehicles.”

The council invested £8m to improve Wandsworth’s roads and pavements in 2024/25. It will spend £10.3m every year for the next nine years, starting from 2025/26, to carry out more highways works – totalling £100.3m over the 10-year period.

A report by council officers said this increased investment will stop the condition of Wandsworth’s roads and pavements declining, while enabling major improvements over time.

The report added the works will reduce the volume of reactive maintenance works needed to repair roads and pavements, improve safety, slash the number of claims received by the council for accidents and injuries and cut complaints from the public.

The report continued: “The availability of a safe and serviceable highway network is essential to allow ready access around and through the borough, as well as providing access to residents and businesses. Wandsworth’s economic vitality depends upon highway links that are safe and fit for purpose. The management of this valuable asset is, therefore, one of the utmost importance.”

There are around 440km of roads in Wandsworth. The council maintains roughly 93 per cent of the borough’s highway network, while Transport for London (TfL) is responsible for the remaining 7 per cent.