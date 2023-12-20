London doctor saved by own hospital after developing life-threatening illness

Dr Nigel Beckett after his operation (Guy's St Thomas NHS Trust)

A London doctor has been saved by colleagues at the hospital where he worked after developing a life-threatening condition.

Dr Nigel Beckett, consultant physician in ageing and health at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS trust, initially developed severe stomach pain at work in September 2022.

He was seen by a colleague in the Acute Medical Unit at St Thomas’ hospital and then admitted to Howard ward, where he spent 10 days before having emergency surgery.

The two-and-a-half-hour operation removed scar tissue that had built up around two metres of his small bowel, after being treated for appendicitis nearly 30 years ago.

He went on to develop intestinal failure, a serious condition where the bowel fails to absorb nutrients essential to staying alive.

Dr Beckett spent seven weeks as an inpatient at St Thomas’ on the Northumberland ward.

He said: “I experienced the true importance of holistic care for patients in hospital for long periods of time.

“When I was finally discharged, I was allowed home with a feeding tube, known as Total Parental Nutrition (TPN). The equipment was on for 13 hours throughout the night, and required a huge amount of kit to be installed in my house.

"It was eye-opening to experience the impact it has on patients and their families.”

Nigel in St Thomas' gardens during his recovery (Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust)

He remained on TPN for almost four months and was eventually able to slowly reduce his overnight feeds and increase his water intake.

Dr Beckett continued: “My recovery spanned the festive period which sadly meant I was unable to eat my Christmas dinner – which was really hard for a foodie like myself! I slowly managed to increase the clear broth to solid food, but now remain on a low fibre diet.”

After six months recovering at home, Dr Beckett returned to work at St Thomas’ Hospital.

He said he had been “touched by the little moments of kindness” shown by members of the team that treated him.

To thank his colleagues, Dr Beckett raised more than £3,100 for Guy’s and St Thomas’ Charity, by cycling from London to Brighton.

He said his experience had made him a “better doctor”, adding: “I don’t want my illness to define me, but it has changed how I am with my patients. I’m even more acutely aware of the impact that chronic illness and long hospital stays have on the wider family of a patient.

“It has also highlighted those invisible conditions, and how you never know what someone is going through until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes.

“This Christmas I’m looking forward to my ‘new normal’ Christmas dinner, but sadly this means no Brussel sprouts!”