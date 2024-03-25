London Embraces 'Vibrant' Holi Festival Celebrations

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Spring or the Festival of Colors, was celebrated in London on March 24.

This video, taken by local @Bulleshah909, shows revellers dancing covered in “gulal,” the multi-colored powder associated with the festival.

“London goes vibrant with our Sanatani chants and joyful colors celebrated by Indian, Sri Lankan and Brits together,” the recorder wrote.

Holi was due to officially be marked on March 25. Credit: @Bulleshah90 via Storyful