London Eye to take rare backwards spin to mark the end of British Summer Time

The London Eye will mark the end of British Summer Time and the clocks turning back by taking a rare backwards spin.

The London landmark usually runs clockwise, but for just the second time since the landmark was erected in 2000 it will run anti-clockwise for around 30 minutes from 8.15am on Sunday, before it opens to the public.

It will mark the switch from British Summer Time to Greenwich Mean Time and it is the first time the cantilevered observation wheel has run in reverse since 2019 – when it also marked the clocks going back.

Every year clocks go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday of October, and when the clocks change, so does the UK’s time zone.

Robin Goodchild, senior general manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, said: “We are thrilled to share a unique moment with everyone as the London Eye goes backwards to mark the end of British Summer Time.

“As the nights draw in, early evening rides offer guests breathtaking panoramic views of London’s skyline, showcasing the transition from autumnal sunsets to thousands of twinkling lights.”

The London Eye was erected to celebrate the millennium, has 32 pods representing the London boroughs and is 135 metres tall.