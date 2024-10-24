New London festival LIDO announced ahead of 2025 Victoria Park debut

The organisers of the new festival are also behind the All Points East festival (Unsplash / Samuel Regan-Asante)

LIDO festival, the capital’s newest music event, is coming to Victoria Park in June 2025, according to organisers.

Created by the brand behind All Points East, LIDO is expected to span two weekends and welcome a line-up of carefully curated acts and community-driven activities.

Named after Lido Field, the new festival is also expected to improve the park and provide another platform to showcase some of the capital’s emerging talent alongside “current headliners”.

AEG Presents has yet to announce a line-up, so not much is known about who will take to the stage or what the schedule will look like so far.

However, there appears to be a big focus on unlocking opportunities for younger acts and creating a community feel in the run-up to the London event.

Students from East London Arts and Music (ELAM) are also expected to have the opportunity to perform and assume other roles in festival production and technology.

The festival’s new website simply encourages people to sign up for the latest details.

New festival

Victoria Park, London

June 2025



Sign up for news at https://t.co/0bT30kQD1E #Lido pic.twitter.com/hvqymYuuBQ — lidofestival (@lidofestival) October 24, 2024

What’s clear is that it will add to a bumper summer of annual music and culture across the capital in the summer, including Kew The Music and BST Hyde Park.

“LIDO festival represents the next stage of AEG’s festival journey,” said Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents.

“Taking place at Victoria Park, one of our favourite locations in the heart of London’s creative districts, Lido festival allows us to push our ambitions further in working with young people within the industry and those who aspire to be.

He added: "Most excitingly, this centres about a new generation of artists, whether they’re headlining or performing for the first time. The vision of supporting the artists’ journey further develops as we programme each day directly with the headliner."

Coun Kamrul Hussain, of Tower Hamlets Council, also praised the new event, saying it will have the “potential to provide more opportunities for residents”.

AEG Presents, the organisers behind LIDO, aren’t new to the music festival and live entertainment scene and reports claim their highly successful All Points East festival brings in more than £45m to the local economy every year.