London Food Bank shy of last year's pace as spring campaign hits final days

Heading into the final days of its spring food drive, the London Food Bank is running short of last year's pace and asking Londoners to dig a little deeper.

London Food Bank co-director Jane Roy said it’s not too late to contribute to the drive as it enters its final stretch.

“It's been great so far, but it's still true that a lot of our food comes in this weekend and early next week, so if anybody's forgotten to make a donation to the drive, by all means we'd love to have them participate,” Roy said.

Roy said there wasn’t a specific target number for this year’s spring drive, because it’s about “whatever anybody is able to do.”

As of Thursday, the London Food Bank had received about 23,805 kilograms of food and cash equivalents, approximately 780 kilograms, or 3.2 per cent, shy of the 24,585 kilograms collected at the same point of the 2023 drive.

As was the case earlier this week, food donations are outweighing last year’s numbers, but cash donations are lagging behind.

This year, the London Food Bank has accumulated 16,641 kilograms of food at this point of the drive compared to 2023’s 16,379 kilograms, but cash donations are down about 4.3 per cent at $55,225 from last year’s $57,703. The food bank converts cash to kilograms of food at a rate of $7.76 this year due to food inflation, compared to $7.10 a kilogram last year.

Roy echoed statements made by the other London Food Bank’s co-director, Glen Pearson, from earlier this week, that she understood economic conditions were hard on people.

“A lot of people themselves are feeling the pinch ... inflation, even though it's gone down, food prices are still high,” Roy said. “It's difficult, we get it, whatever anybody can give will be most appreciated.”

Pearson said he thinks the spring drive will help keep food stocked until the London Food Bank’s next campaign, the Curb Hunger Drive in June, which would "help us to get through the summer and into Thanksgiving.”

The 37th annual spring drive launched last Friday and runs until Easter Monday.

Non-perishable food donations as well as non-food items such as laundry detergent, shampoo and toothpaste can be dropped off at any fire hall, almost any grocery store or directly to the London Food Bank at 926 Leathorne St.

When: March 22 to April 1

Donations: Food donations are accepted at most major grocery stores and London fire stations. Financial contributions can be made online at londonfoodbank.ca

Food needs: Canned vegetables and no-sugar-added fruit, canned tomatoes with no salt added, canned tuna and salmon, peanut butter, foods for gluten-free and lactose-free diets, dried vegetables (lentils, chick peas), healthy breakfast cereals.

Non-food needs: Dish soap, laundry detergent and toiletries, including deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste and menstrual hygiene products.

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press