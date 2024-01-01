London Health Sciences Centre cheers city's first newborn of 2024

Every New Year’s Day from now on, one London family won’t just be celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. It'll be a birthday bash, too.

London Health Sciences Centre officials say the city's first baby of 2024 was delivered at 1:07 a.m. on Monday. The parents – Carrie and Brandon Belbeck – welcomed their second child, who hasn't yet been named. The little one arrived weighing seven pounds, two ounces, hospital officials said.

The newborn joins big sister Isabelle. The parents declined to have a photo of the newborn made public, citing privacy.

The family received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart – part of a longstanding tradition for the first baby born in London each year. In addition to the gift basket, the fundraising arms of two city hospitals – the London Health Sciences Foundation and the Children's Health Foundation – donated gifts to the family, hospital officials said.

London Health Sciences Centre officials note more than 6,000 babies are delivered each year at the hospital.

Brian Williams, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press