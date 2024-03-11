London Health Sciences Centre Dramatically Reduces Ambulance Offload Time

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has remarkably reduced ambulance offload time, thanks to the unwavering dedication of its adult Emergency Department (ED) and inpatient staff and physicians.

Over several months, LHSC has slashed the time paramedics wait to transfer patient care to ED staff by nearly 70 percent.

With the invaluable support of Ontario's Ministry of Health, what previously entailed a two-hour wait for paramedics now takes less than 40 minutes. This significant improvement enables paramedics to swiftly return to service within the community, promptly responding to new 911 calls for health emergencies.

Dr. Christie MacDonald, Physician Department Head of Emergency Medicine at LHSC, highlighted the hospital's proactive approach to addressing the challenge of increasing patient volumes with complex health conditions. Implementing two critical strategies in November, the hospital witnessed immediate improvements in ambulance offload times, aligning with successful practices observed in other Ontario hospitals.

All patients arriving at the emergency department undergo triage and are transitioned to one of three care spaces: immediate assessment and treatment by a physician, placement on a stretcher, or seating in a chair. Dr. MacDonald emphasized that while the patient experience in the ED may vary slightly, these changes prioritize patient safety and expedite access to care.

Furthermore, LHSC has streamlined admitting patients from the ED to hospital wards. Hospital staff now promptly notify when beds become available, facilitating quicker admissions from the ED. Once a bed is assigned, patients are moved to inpatient units within 45 minutes, ensuring timely care and efficient utilization of ED resources.

These initiatives enhance patient care and contribute to optimizing resource allocation, ensuring that every member of the community receives timely and effective medical attention when needed. LHSC's success in reducing ambulance offload time reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter