What are the London hospitals with the shortest A&E waiting times?

Data shows more than 10,000 patients in London faced a wait of more than 12 hours in A&E in December (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year was the busiest year ever recorded for A&E services across England, with a total of 27.4 million attendances.

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours, however, the average waiting time can exceed eight hours in a lot of hospitals.

In January 2023, the government unveiled a two-year plan to enhance the urgent and emergency care services provided by the NHS. By March 2024, 76 per cent of patients were expected to be seen in A&E within four hours, according to the proposal.

Unfortunately, we are still a long way away from this target as recent figures show more than 10,000 patients in London faced a wait of more than 12 hours in A&E in December, a significant rise from the month before. Barts Health NHS Trust topped the list as 1,199 people waited more than 12 hours from the decision to admit to actually being admitted across the Trust’s three emergency departments that month.

Which London hospitals appear to be hitting the NHS target or close to hitting it? Here are the London hospitals which had the shortest A&E times according to figures released by the NHS in December 2024.

1. Homerton Hospital

Homerton Hospital is the top performer for emergency services waiting times. Figures show the Hackney hospital saw 74 per cent of people who attended its A&E department within four hours.

Homerton came out on top back in 2018 too, when the hospital postponed all other surgical procedures and only scheduled day surgery procedures for the first two weeks of January to ensure there were enough beds for emergency patients.

2. St George’s Hospital

St George's Hospital in West London has one of the shortest wait times in London, with 73.2 per cent of patients seen in the allotted time.

The university founded in 1733 was placed top 175 for Clinical & Health by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings in 2024.

3. University College London Hospital

Universal College London Hospital, based in Camden, has the fourth shortest emergency services waiting time with 70.4 per cent of patients seen in the first four hours.

Originally established in 1834 as the North London Hospital, the hospital has a tight relationship with University College London, whose main campus is located next door.

4. Chelsea and Westminster

Fourth on the list with 68.8 per cent of patients seen in four hours is Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

The hospital is home to 430 beds and has a rich history that includes providing care after terrorist attacks and serving as a hospital during both World Wars.

5. Whittington Hospital

North London’s Whittington Hospital saw 67.9 per cent of patients who went to A&E within four hours, earning fifth spot.

The hospital has around 360 beds and was founded in 1948.

When is the quietest time to go to A&E?

According to data released by NHS Digital, the best time to visit A&E is generally thought to be between 8am and 10am, as this time of day typically has the shortest wait times. That being said, it's crucial to keep in mind that you should always visit A&E if you have a true medical emergency, regardless of the time.

If you’re not sure if you need to go A&E, call 111 to speak to someone about your symptoms.