London house prices 'hit' warning from new Heathrow 'noise sewers' narrower flight paths

Nicholas Cecil and Jonathan Prynn
·3 min read
A plane at Heathrow which is seeking to expand its passenger numbers (PA Archive)
A plane at Heathrow which is seeking to expand its passenger numbers (PA Archive)

Heathrow’s new flight plans are set to be debated in Parliament amid fears they could create “noise sewers” over London which could hit house prices.

Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney has secured a Commons debate on Thursday on the impact of aircraft noise on local communities.

It will come after a a Special Standing Committee on Heathrow (SSCH) at Richmond Council was reactivated, meeting on Tuesday, for the first time since 2021 to consider how to respond to proposals which may impact negatively on the borough.

Richmond council has long opposed a third runway at the west London airport.

But now there are also worries that narrower flight paths could create “noise sewers” in London’s skies, affecting communities below.

Heathrow is developing an Airspace Modernisation Programme, as are other airports, as part of a new masterplan for flights over Britain.

The Richmond council Heathrow meeting heard how the west London airport’s modernisation programme may result in new flight paths being used for landing and take-off using Performance Based Navigation (PBN).

This system uses ground-based navigation beacons to direct aircraft, which can create narrower and more consistent flight paths.

“This may mean that some areas see an increased frequency in planes overhead, whilst others are less overflown,” said a briefing paper for the SSCH, which highlighted that PBN has already been introduced in some parts of America, including New York.

“Analysis of its implementation in the US has found to have the negative impact of creating ‘noise sewers’ whereby airport noise is concentrated over specific neighbourhoods along the flight-paths,” explained the document for the Richmond committee.

Ahead of the Commons debate on airports, Liberal Democrat MP Ms Olney told The Standard: “For years, residents like my constituents in Richmond Park who are underneath Heathrow’s flight path have had their lives disrupted by the constant air traffic above their home.

“The news of narrower flight paths will no doubt be cause for concern for many affected communities. The impact on local residents could be far beyond simply noise complaints.

“The impact could be widespread from hitting house prices, to disrupted sleep, impacting local communities’ health, work, and personal lives.”

The exact details of any new narrower flight paths are not yet clear.

Heathrow has published 181 options for Airspace Design which include a range of potential landing/take-off routes over south west London, including some areas not currently overflown, the Richmond committee agenda stated.

For areas under a “noise sewer,” planes may fly over them for only part of the day, giving them “respite” periods from overhead noise.

A spokesperson for Heathrow, which is considering whether to relaunch its third runway plans, said: “Despite the progress we have made to reduce the area most impacted by aircraft noise by 41% in 2023 since 2006, we know that noise is an issue for some people in our local communities.

“That’s why we are doing all we can to find new ways to become a quieter airport.

“We will continue to work in close partnership with our airlines, regulators, air traffic controllers and local communities to find new ways to minimise the impacts of our operations.”

Latest Stories

  • Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b

  • 'Shocking' Crash Ensues After Driver Knocked Out by Rock Thrown at Car

    Police in Ontario have released dramatic footage of a high-speed crash that was caused when a rock thrown at a car caused a driver to lose consciousness.The video shows the moment a speeding car hit another at a junction on September 20, leaving two individuals with life-threatening injuries, the Ontario Provincial Police said.Police said that they had since received 11 reports of rocks being “intentionally thrown at vehicles”, and that York Regional Police had identified a further nine reports.“These innocent victims were simply traveling on our roadways, which should be safe for everyone,” Det Insp Sean Chatland of the Criminal Investigation Branch said.“It’s shocking that such dangerous acts are occurring in our community. We’re determined to put a stop to it and to relentlessly pursue whoever is responsible.”One of the September 20 collision victims has since been discharged, but the other remains in hospital. Credit: Ontario Provincial Police via Storyful

  • Hertz Falls on Mounting Losses From Failed Bet on Tesla EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. tumbled after the company reported a worse-than-expected loss stemming from the rental-car company’s failed bet on electric vehicles and heavy depreciation costs that have pummeled earnings for the past year.Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesThe Leaf Blowers Will Not Go QuietlyArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigration Enforcement Under TrumpScoring an Architectural Breakthrough in Denver’s RiNo DistrictThe

  • Police charge man in 2023 Hants County crash that killed 2 young people

    The mothers of two young people killed in a 2023 crash along a rural road near Windsor, N.S., are welcoming the charges laid against the alleged driver of the vehicle after an agonizing 15-month wait as the RCMP investigation stretched on.Police said Wednesday they have charged Drake Robert Brown, 22, with 10 offences related to the Aug. 24, 2023, crash, including two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving cau

  • Man Reportedly Dies After Apparent Medical Emergency on Ryanair Flight: ‘Everything Went into Chaos'

    One passenger on the flight claimed they witnessed the man “having convulsions” on the plane

  • These Are the Most Fun-to-Drive Sedans for 2024 and 2025

    From affordable sport compacts to high-horsepower EVs, these are our favorite sports sedans that offer a great driving experience and four-door practicality.

  • 9 Cars To Stay Away From in Retirement

    Retirement should be when you finally travel, hit a little white ball around green landscapes and spend quality time with family and friends -- not your mechanic. So, especially if you are on a fixed...

  • Highway 1 in Burnaby closed after early morning crash sends five to hospital

    BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties in Burnaby say westbound lanes of Highway 1 near the city have been shut after a multi-vehicle crash.

  • 5 Luxury Car Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore

    Rising vehicle prices, maintenance expenses and insurance costs have put some car models out of reach for the middle class, particularly those from luxury brands. Learn More: 10 New Cars To Avoid...

  • A bus carrying wedding guests falls into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18

    MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — A bus carrying about two dozen wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

  • Pakistan bus crash: At least 14 wedding guests killed after river plunge

    At least 14 people have been killed after a bus carrying wedding guests crashed into a river in Pakistan. The bus was carrying around two dozen passengers. There are differing reports about the number of people who have died, with some local officials saying 18 people had been confirmed dead after the crash into the Indus River in northern Pakistan.

  • The 'good news' for car buyers? New vehicle incentives are back.

    New car prices held steady while used car prices ticked 2.7% higher, according to the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Edmunds head of insights Jessica Caldwell joins Wealth! Host Brad Smith to discuss what the data says about the auto market and what it means for car buyers. Car buyers "have been generally pretty shocked when they are going car shopping. The average price of a new vehicle is $47,000. It's not what they remember the last time they bought [a car]. I mean, they're not following prices every month, maybe like we are, or looking at CPI, they just remember they bought a vehicle six years ago, it was probably $35,000 [to] $37,000, and now it's a lot more," Caldwell says. She adds, "The reality is, if you need a car, you're going to have to buy a car. Whether that is new, whether that is used, whether that is 20 years old because you got to get from point A to point B [in] most places in this country. And so people are having to allocate more money out of their monthly budgets to buy [a] vehicle." Heading into the holiday season, Caldwell says the "good news" for consumers is that "we are seeing on the new vehicle side, more incentives ... We are seeing a reintroduction of incentives into the marketplace, and that is definitely welcome for consumers." While prices are "still high," Caldwell says "When you look at the incentives as well, that makes them a bit more friendlier, and we're going to see a lot of deal advertising, probably as we go into Black Friday and the end of the year, you'll see a lot of advertisements thinking that now is a great time to buy a vehicle." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

  • Truck driver survives accident where steel slammed into cab

    A truck driver was able to call 911 himself after his load of steel came loose, slamming into the cab and pinning him to the ceiling of his truck as, shutting down I-75 in Monroe in the process.

  • Sask. watchdog investigating Moose Jaw police's role in fatal crash

    Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating the role the Moose Jaw Police Service played in a crash that killed a 31-year-old man.SIRT, the province's independent police oversight organization, gave some details of the incident in a news release Tuesday.It said Moose Jaw police got a call late Thursday about a car pursuing the caller's vehicle and driving erratically. The caller also said they had been in a physical altercation with the pursuer.At approximately 11:47 p.

  • Sara Haines walks off “The View” shot after Whoopi Goldberg reveals 'I like to be eaten from time to time' on 69th birthday

    Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Nelly Furtado says being single at 45 is 'like a new beginning for me': 'I didn't really get to be single in my 20s'

    The Canadian pop star, 45, opened up about dating, body image and her career on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

  • Scott Jennings Pulls Cringiest Stunt On CNN And People Aren't Laughing

    The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi