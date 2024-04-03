London households' disposable income 'to rise £110 on average this year' with NI cuts and stealth taxes

London households' disposable income will rise £110 on average this year once National Insurance cuts and stealth taxes are taken into account, official figures reveal.

But those in the wider South East, which includes the capital’s commuter belt, will be the hardest hit by the combination of these fiscal changes.

The figures from the House of Commons Library show the hefty blow to households’ disposable income in London from the freezing of income tax and National Insurance thresholds until 2027/28, leaving them on average £1,580 worse off a year by then.

This is the biggest fall in the country and compares to a hit of £1,500 in the South East, going down to around £1,000 in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber.

But the Chancellor lopped 2p off National Insurance in the Autumn Statement and then did the same in the Budget.

Once this is factored in, London households’ disposable income will on average go up by £110 in 2024/25 but it will then fall by £10 the following year, by £110 in 2026/27 and £230 in 2027/28, as the Chancellor’s stealth taxes bite deeper.

But this is less than most other regions.

The worst affected area is the South East, which includes London’s commuter belt, once the threshold freezes and NI cuts are considered, with an average blow to households’ disposable income of £410 by 2027/28, followed by the South West £400, East of England £320, East Midlands £290, with the lowest in the North West £200.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney, MP for Richmond Park, said: “Across London and the Blue Wall, hard-working households have already been hit with soaring interest rates, sky-high energy bills and higher prices on the weekly shop.

“Yet the Chancellor is still compounding their misery through his deceptive stealth tax hike.”

The creeping tax hit will be lower on London than other regions, after the NI cuts, partly due to the the capital’s relatively young population which will benefit from the lowering of NI which benefits workers, but not pensioners.

Wages are also higher in the capital than other regions, pushing up tax bills, but also seeing bigger benefits in cash-terms when levies such as National Insurance are cut.

Meanwhile, the Treasury claimed that the “average worker” in London will be £1,508 better off a year due to the NI cuts which it stressed would benefit more than 4.3 million people in the city.

The main rate of employee NICs will go down to eight per cent on April 6 and the main rate of self-employed NICs to six per cent.

Mr Hunt said: “The tax cuts coming into force this week show that our economic plan is working, putting £1,508 a year back into the pockets of working people across London.

“People will start to see this saving in their pay packet this month and, when it’s responsible to do so, we will go further – ending the unfair double tax on those who earn their income through work.”

However, the claim that the “typical worker” in London will be £1,508 better off is questionable, as it is based on an average salary of £52,409 in London.

The Treasury said the calculations were made based on the mean all-employee annual earnings level, using the ONS’ Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings for 2023.

Many economists prefer using the median average - the number in the middle if all earners/households were put in a line - as it means that the calculations are not swayed by a small number of super-wealthy people.

The mean average simply divides the total income by the number of workers or households.

If the median is used, the average full-time salary in London was just under £42,000, which would mean households being on average £1,100 better off from the NI cuts.