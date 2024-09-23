London leaver: 'A surprise eviction saw me leave Battersea and eventually buy a £445,000 home in Guildford'

Laura Harrison was happily living in a rented flat in Battersea and might have stayed indefinitely had fate not taken a hand and sent her back to the stomping grounds of her childhood.

On the eve of the pandemic, Laura faces a surprise eviction.

“The owner of the flat was in Madrid, and she called and said she really needed the flat back. They were about to go into lockdown and she wanted to come back to London,” said Laura. “What choice did I have? I jumped in my car and went to my mum and dad.”

Like many other Londoners who took an exit strategy during lockdown Laura found herself thoroughly enjoying the quiet life in Frensham, Surrey, working from home and spending her free time gardening. She took long walks in the South Downs countryside, went wild swimming, and attempted to retrain her parents’ dog.

Laura moved back in with her parents and attempted to retrain their dog (Handout)

The move also saved her around £2,500 a month in rent.

When the world began to open up Laura joined a local running club, and picked up some local friends along the way. She also reconnected with old school friends.

By the end of that year Laura, 38, who works in marina management, felt ready to put down roots and began house hunting.

She was able to save the £2,500 a month she’d been spending on rent (Handout)

The post-pandemic race for space was in full flight and her first attempts to buy her first home crashed and burned.

One vendor decided, at the eleventh hour, they didn’t want to sell after all. Then she was gazumped by a buyer offering more money than she could match on another potential property.

“In hindsight it meant that I looked at every sort of property — very smart brand new flats, bigger properties with Georgian charm which needed completely gutting, and so I really got a feel for what I wanted,” said Laura.

Her choice was a two-bedroom flat in a peaceful spot close to Guildford High Street and Pewsey Common, which cost £445,000.

Buying her first home was a gruelling process (Handout)

She moved in last summer and has spent the past year sprucing the flat up by redecorating and putting in new floors. Next up is a new kitchen.

Laura’s job means she travels frequently. She also spends a couple of days per week in London — the journey to Waterloo talks about 40 minutes. And for a change of scene from her flat she also uses the Soulspace co-working space.

“I love living here because it is so green and beautiful,” said Laura. “I am right by Pewley Downs on the top of the hill and enjoy the space and views,” she added.

“At the same time I can walk down the High Street and I’m right in the centre of Guildford and I can be in London whenever I need or want to.”