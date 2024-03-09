The London leavers and the war over outstanding suburban school places

St Albans has been a magnet for middle-class Londoners in search of bigger properties and better schools - Daniel Jones

It wasn’t the short walk to M&S or the wide, tree-lined residential streets that drew Naomi Rovnick and her family to invest in a house in Marshalswick, on the eastern fringes of St Albans, Hertfordshire, where homes regularly sell for more than £1 million, although these were definitely factors. The incentive was that the property was within the hallowed catchment area for Beaumont School, a golden ticket to an Ofsted outstanding co-educational secondary school with enviable facilities, surrounded by playing fields.

Her son, Ari, is a bright yet sensitive boy who is autistic and has dyspraxia. Beaumont, which is known for its excellent special educational needs (Sen) provision as much as its glowing academic and sporting record, would be an easy 25-minute stroll away from their house along level pavements on quiet roads. “He’s inclined to dawdle and has no idea about stranger danger or crossing roads safely, so we’d planned for the daughter of a close friend, who already attends the school, to do the walk with him,” Rovnick says.

Houses in this part of town aren’t elegant architecturally, most are modest and were built in the 1970s, but the electric Audis and BMWs charging in the driveways, Farrow & Ball front doors and plantation shutters denote its middle-class inhabitants, many of whom have moved out of London to climb the property ladder and find a better school. The Beaumont pupils who populate these streets in their puffy coats, school lanyards and baggy trousers are polite and well spoken, with many ending up at Oxford and Cambridge. “It’s a social choice for us,” says Rovnick, who studied education at Cambridge and taught in a state school. “We don’t want to pay extra money for private school fees to start the race further along the track; living here is a commitment to meritocracy. We love the local community and culture surrounding the cathedral with its choirs and orchestras.”

Beaumont School's decision to shrink its catchment area has ignited a row with local parents - Daniel Jones

Yet last week this hardworking corner of suburbia was shaken by the news that Beaumont’s catchment area has shrunk by 368m (1,207ft). Rovnick felt the floor fall from underneath her on learning that Ari was not going to Beaumont, or even Sandringham, his second choice – a 30-minute walk away – but instead to an all-boys Church of England school more than 40 minutes away that wasn’t even on his list. Rovnick says she feels “crushed” and “let down by the state”.

Story continues

She is not alone. The smaller catchment has left a 368m ring of disappointment around Beaumont School, with families having to rethink their lives; the fact that the catchment area for Sandringham, the other nearby outstanding school, has also decreased by 300m (984ft), has left families such as the Rovnicks in an educational no-man’s land, with their children allocated schools that aren’t within reasonable walking distance.

The Shamsuddin family, who moved to the area in 2020, believing that their twins were a shoo-in for Beaumont School – just 687m (2,254ft) from their house – have also been shunted out of the catchment area. The twins have been offered places at separate schools on opposite sides of town, neither of which are within walking distance of their home. “Children had always got into Beaumont at our address, so we assumed it was fine – even when the catchment shrunk last year to 900m [2,952ft], we were still safe,” Aasha Shamsuddin explains. “My daughter’s school is now 4,313m [2.7 miles] away, with no direct bus – an hour and 20 minutes walk each way, which she will have to do on her own.”

Joey Kwong, an IT project manager, who can see the turning for Beaumont School from the end of her road in Fleetville, was also left blindsided on allocations day. Given that their house is just 511m (1,677ft) away, she was certain her son Brayden would get a place – but the school he’s been offered is 2.5 miles away with no direct buses. “We bought the house based on the 21/22 catchment area which was 800m [2,624ft],” says Kwong, who moved from Hong Kong to St Albans two years ago. “We planned our lives around it – we both want to work full-time and for Brayden to walk home on his own – but now it doesn’t make sense to live here. We should move somewhere cheaper where he can walk to school and attend a co-educational establishment, which was always our preference.”

A WhatsApp group of 350 disappointed families is petitioning the council to find out why such a radical change was made to Beaumont School’s catchment without notice, as they have claimed. Caroline Clapper, a councillor for Hertfordshire council, maintains that all children are allocated schools within walking distance of their homes, yet parents question how she defines “walking distance”.

The term “catchment” is purposefully slippery, presumably to try to deter wealthier families from pushing up house prices near good schools. The Department for Education maintains that the term can be used either formally by a school to denote an area where places will definitely be offered, or informally to mean the area which pupils might normally expect to secure a place. “The use of the term ‘catchment area’ in recent media reports on Beaumont School relate to the more informal use of the term,” says a spokesman, adding that the school’s specified catchment area does not appear to have changed for 2024/25.

Following pressure from the group, which included 500 letters written to the local council, and a shirty request from Daisy Cooper, the MP for St Albans, for “urgent intervention” following a “catastrophic breakdown of communication”, another 29 places opened up at Beaumont this week, but according to Henry Gregg, a local father who set up the campaign group, this won’t come close to solving the problem.

After the change in catchment area, Joey Kwong's son Brayden has been offered as school 2.5 miles away with no direct buses

The school’s PAN (published admissions number) for year 7 is 210 pupils, yet for the past few years, to cope with a “bulge” in numbers, it has taken 240, an extra class, which it is now planning to do again this year before returning to its usual PAN next year. Given that there are more than 100 families in the surrounding area who missed out on a place, the extra 29 places aren’t enough, Gregg says, particularly given siblings are automatically given a place, and next year the catchment will shrink even further due to the PAN returning to “normal”.

“I know of people who have put their house on the market as they no longer know if they’ll be in the catchment, but they’ll struggle to sell as other families will be in the same situation,” he says.

What irks Gregg and his neighbours is that together the council and the school have cooked up a storm of disappointment by selling off land immediately surrounding the school for housing while only adding one extra class to make up for the new residents. There are 350 new homes in the Oaklands development by the school gates – builders are completing the final houses – and another development of more luxurious family houses to the east of the school, behind the games pitches. “It’s typical of what’s happening around the rest of the country – the council are granting permission for hundreds of new homes without building any new schools,” Gregg says. “There’s been an exodus of professional families from London to areas like ours and when new houses are built around existing schools, local families lose out.”

A new housing development in Osprey Drive, near Beaumont School - Daniel Jones

Indeed, in Cambridgeshire, another hotspot for London leavers, pupils have also been missing out on their chosen schools. Hayley Belsham from Leverington, near Wisbech, will be driving her daughter, Tilly-Mae, 46 miles each day to and from a school that wasn’t on their list; there are more than 40 other families in a similar situation, she says.

“It’s affecting hundreds and hundreds of people, and the problem is only going to get worse,” Gregg says.

Rovnick and her neighbours fear for the value of their houses, believing St Albans’s unpredictable school allocation will put families off moving to the city, which in turn will have a detrimental effect on businesses. “Those selling houses in the Beaumont and Sandringham catchment areas are already lowering their prices,” she says.

Meanwhile, the developers putting up houses next to the schools have been left with the golden ticket, though even children living in the furthest extremities of these new developments have missed out on Beaumont places. “It’s the middle classes that help make this city what it is,” says Rovnick. “If you ruin St Albans’s reputation as a city where you can access good state schools, people will leave, house prices will drop and there will be less need for shops such as Farrow & Ball.”

Her more pressing concern, however, is her son’s education. She does not expect that Ari will be included in the extra places that were allocated last week and will thus follow the Department for Education’s recommended process of appealing to an independent panel.

“There’s this whole narrative of middle-class families trying to play the system, but that isn’t what this is about; we chose to buy near this school not because it was the most popular or academic but because of the Sen provision.” Rovnick continues. “I’m not being an entitled middle-class parent, I’m just being a parent.”

*Some names have been changed