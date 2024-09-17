London-listed medical group AMS draws private equity interest

A medical technology company which produces tissue-healing surgical products has become the latest London-listed business to draw interest from buyout firms.

Sky News has learnt that Inflexion, the private equity group, has been studying a takeover of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (AMS Group), which has a market capitalisation of over £500m.

On Tuesday evening, it was unclear whether any active talks were taking place between the two parties, although sources close to both played down any suggestion of live deal negotiations.

Other private equity firms are also said to have been circling AMS Group in recent weeks.

AMS Group, which manufactures surgical brands including LiquiBand and Resorba, is scheduled to publish its half-year results on Wednesday.

It is likely to face questions from analysts and investors about whether it has engaged in any recent discussions about a take-private.

Inflexion's interest has emerged amid a flurry of bids for London-listed companies, the latest of which involved TI Fluid Systems, a maker of automotive components.

On Tuesday, shares in AMS Group closed over 4% higher at 241.5p.

The stock has risen by nearly a third over the last 12 months.

Inflexion and AMS Group both declined to comment.