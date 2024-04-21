London Marathon runners break 44 Guinness World Records

Samuel Montgomery and Luke O'Reilly, PA
·3 min read

The 2024 London Marathon saw 44 Guinness World Records broken, including for the fastest marathon dressed in an inflatable costume.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir may have stolen the headlines by setting a new women’s-only world record on Sunday, but she was not the only record breaker in the race.

Amateur runners also set records of their own, from the fastest marathon dressed as a scientist to the fastest for someone with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jono Astle, 31, from Battersea, secured the fastest marathon for someone with MS, raising more than £20,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Mr Astle, who ran the race in three hours, 10 minutes and 50 seconds, thanked the “amazing” crowds and said he was buoyed by notifications coming through on his phone while running.

“I had lots of notifications coming in throughout the race which I think is fundraising,” he said, adding: “My friends and family were all around the course – it was really cool, quite emotional.”

Lee Baynton, 39, from Essex, clocked the fastest-ever marathon in an inflatable costume, at three hours, 21 minutes and seven seconds, while raising money for a local hospice.

Lee Baynton after finishing the TCS London Marathon dressed in an inflatable costume
Lee Baynton after finishing the TCS London Marathon dressed in an inflatable costume (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Mr Baynton has run six marathons but said this was his favourite.

He added: “All the kids, as soon as they see you, are smiling, high-fiving. Everyone’s cheering and chanting, it’s incredible – I should do this every year.”

Running in a costume can be sweaty work, said Portadown man Stephen Cochrane, who broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed as a scientist.

The 36-year-old, who is a university academic, said the time he was aiming to beat was two hours, 55 minutes and 40 seconds, and he officially clocked in at two hours, 48 minutes and 51 seconds.

Mr Cochrane said: “The lab coat gets sweaty, heavy and you overheat very quickly. By halfway I was really struggling.”

Simon Killen, 46, from Holbeach, broke the record of two hours and 57 minutes for the fastest video game character.

Mr Killen, who has run five marathons, achieved the feat dressed as Mario and set his personal best.

He said: “The last couple of miles were a struggle but managed to keep the cramp at bay.”

TCS London Marathon 2024
A competitor dressed as a Minion at the start of the London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Warren Parish, 41, from Cannock, beat the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed as a cheerleader, adding to his accolade of fastest half marathon dressed in the same outfit.

Mr Parish, who has run 20 marathons, said: “It put a lot of pressure getting this one because I had the first one.”

Marcus Mumford, 45, from Worcester, ran the fastest marathon while dressed as a tap, at three hours, 10 minutes and 50 seconds, adding to his accolade of fastest marathon dressed as a toilet in 2014.

“I’m working my way around the bathroom items”, he said, adding: “People didn’t really know what I was. I was called a weather vane, radio station. It’s all in aid of Water Aid – a fantastic charity.”

Sam Hull, 44, from Bromham, ran in memory of his father, who died in August last year, raising funds for Sue Ryder in recognition of all the support his family received.

Sam Hull after finishing the TCS London Marathon dressed as a tennis player
Sam Hull ran the London Marathon dressed as a tennis player (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Mr Hull, who previously broke the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon dressed in school uniform, this time secured the world record for fastest marathon dressed as a tennis player.

On the finish line, he told the PA news agency: “Sue Ryder provide care towards people’s lives, and the carers were just absolutely amazing with my dad, and my family really appreciates their support.”

Mr Hull chose the tennis player record as he is a tennis coach, saying: “The kids are going to go mental. It’s been a lot of hard work, I’ve had so much support from the players that I work with, my friends and family – it’s been an amazing experience.”

