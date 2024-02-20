London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemns new visa rules for foreign care workers as laws laid in Parliament

Sadiq Khan on Tuesday condemned new visa laws that will ban foreign health and care staff from bringing family to the UK.

The Mayor of London said the sector’s workers were the capital’s “unsung heroes” and the Government’s plans will place an “already-stretched” NHS and social care system under more pressure.

Ministers on Monday laid immigration rule changes in Parliament, which include stopping overseas care workers from bringing dependants to the UK as well as requiring any care provider that wants to sponsor a migrant to register with the Care Quality Commission.The changes, which are designed to reduce the number of people coming to Britain by 300,000 a year, will come into force on March 11.

Mr Khan said: “London’s care sector workers are some of our capital’s unsung heroes, providing vital support to elderly, disabled and other vulnerable Londoners.

“These proposals would further undermine this critical sector and place the already-stretched NHS and social care system under even more pressure.

“These are the same key workers we relied on during the pandemic, who deserve to finish their working day and see their family. I am particularly concerned by the negative mental health impact these changes will have on separated parents and children.

“The Government needs to recognise the social and economic contribution of migrants and make it easier for them to come and work in the UK in sectors where their support is badly needed, not harder.”

The Home Office announced in December that there would be a wave of new restrictions on people coming to Britain, and their family members, in a bid to bring down legal immigration.

The reforms include significantly hiking the minimum wage needed to obtain a visa and restricting some migrant workers from bringing family members to the UK with them.

From April people must be earning at least £29,000 to bring a partner from abroad to the UK. This will eventually rise to £38,700. The current minimum wage is £18,600.

Minister for Legal Migration Tom Pursglove said: “We know that migration to the UK remains too high, but our plan will deliver a decisive cut in numbers that the public expect so we can get back to sustainable and well-managed levels. Under our new measures, 300,000 people who came to the UK last year would now not be able to come.

“Care workers make a vital contribution to society, and we are grateful to those from overseas who care for our loved ones, but immigration is not the long-term answer to our social care needs.

“These measures laid in Parliament will deliver on our promise and cut the rising numbers of visas granted to overseas care workers and address significant concerns about high levels of non-compliance, worker exploitation and abuse within the social care sector, particularly for overseas workers.”