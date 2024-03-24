London Mayor Sadiq Khan rules out Ulez changes

A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan also ruled out any Ulez price rise while he is mayor

The Mayor of London has ruled out any changes to the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme while he is in office.

Sadiq Khan said there will be no changes to vehicle restrictions, while a spokesperson said the £12.50 Ulez charge would also not be increased.

Susan Hall, Conservative mayoral candidate, dubbed the promises "worthless", while Lib Dem candidate Rob Blackie called on Mr Khan to fix existing problems with Ulez.

The Greens were contacted for comment.

The central London Ulez, introduced in 2019 and designed to tackle air pollution, was extended to cover the whole of Greater London in August 2023.

A £12.50 daily charge applies for entering the zone in a vehicle that does not meet emission standards.

The Ulez expansion sparked protests across London.

In a letter to London's transport commissioner Andy Lord, Mr Khan said there had been "speculation about the future of road charging schemes in London".

"There is clearly still more to do to tackle air pollution, and I'm determined to continue leading from the front in London," he said.

"But my commitment to Londoners is this will not include a new pay-per-mile road user charging scheme or amending the standards for the Ulez scheme.

"The introduction and expansion of the Ulez has been necessary and effective. But now it's in place and working, I will ensure the goalposts are not moved for drivers."

Mr Khan called the Ulez expansion "necessary and effective"

Instead, he said work would focus on improving walking and cycling, reducing air pollution around schools, increasing the electric vehicle charging network and making public transport more affordable.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the mayor added: "For the record, this also means that as long as Sadiq is Mayor the £12.50 Ulez charge will not be increased."

'Just won't listen'

Susan Hall AM, Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, said: "Promises are worthless from the man who has been dishonest with Londoners about his plans to tax drivers.

"Sadiq Khan said he wouldn't expand Ulez at the last election, then went ahead and did the opposite.

"Sadiq Khan is taking Londoners for fools and he just won't listen. That's why we need to vote for change on 2 May."

Rob Blackie, Lib Dem candidate, said: "The Ulez could have been so much more successful if the mayor hadn't rushed the 2023 extension, giving people in outer London just a few months to adapt.

"If we're going to crack climate change we need to bring people with us.

"It's crucial that the mayor focuses on fixing the problems that still persist, especially for tradespeople who need vans for work."

