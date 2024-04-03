London mayoral election 2024: Could Labour oust the Tories indefinitely?

Sadiq Khan

The Conservatives are facing an uphill struggle to oust Sadiq Khan in London this May and to hold onto seats in the capital at the general election later this year, polling shows.

Analysis of polling data by The Telegraph and Ipsos Mori show that Labour are about 35 points ahead of the Tories in London when it comes to Westminster voting intention.

The data is based on an analysis of London-specific figures captured in a series of national polls carried out monthly by Ipsos Mori between September 2023 and February 2024.

How has Labour’s popularity in London changed in recent years?

Using an average of the London figures, Labour is on 54 per cent (six points up on its 2019 general election performance), the Conservatives on 19 per cent (-13), the Liberal Democrats on 10 per cent, (-5), the Greens on 8 per cent (+5) and Reform on 5 per cent.

This amounts to a swing of 9.5 points from Tories to Labour since the 2019 election.

While these figures relate to Westminster voting intention, they bode well for Sadiq Khan’s chances of winning an unprecedented third mayoral term over the Tory candidate Susan Hall on May 2.

Before Mr Khan was elected in 2016, the mayoralty was held by Boris Johnson for eight years - a Conservative interregnum following Ken Livingstone’s two terms.

Keiran Pedley, Ipsos Mori’s research director, said: “If the direction of travel is swinging from Conservative to Labour in London then clearly that benefits the mayor and improves his chances of re-election.”

The swing from the Tories to Labour is actually smaller than the current national swing implied by Ipsos polling over the same period (16.5 points), although Mr Pedley said this was to be expected because Labour starts with a “higher base” of support in London.

What would this mean for the next general election?

Mr Pedley said that if the current swing in London was to be replicated at the general election, it could result in the Tories losing at least two of their three remaining central London seats – Kensington, and Cities of London and Westminster.

Chelsea and Fulham would require a larger swing, although tactical voting could potentially put it in reach.

Such projections should be treated with care – the electoral picture is complicated by constituencies undergoing boundary changes – but Mr Pedley said “that even with a lower swing in London than nationally”, Labour could still make gains.

What do the polls say about the May 2 London mayoral election?

The contention that Mr Khan is in a dominant position appears to be borne out by mayoral polling. In February, a YouGov survey found that he had a 25-point lead over Ms Hall (49 per cent to 24 per cent).

The Green Party candidate Zoe Garbett was on 9 per cent, the Lib Dems’ Rob Blackie was on 8 per cent and Reform UK’s Howard Cox was on 7 per cent.

While Mr Khan has insisted that this mayoral race will be the “closest ever”, some analysts suspect such words are primarily designed to mobilise Labour’s base.

Lord Hayward, a Conservative peer and pollster, said: “It shouldn’t be the closest ever - if it is close, it would be astonishing and it would be a major victory for the Tory Party.

“Under a Conservative government, it would be normal to view London as a ‘Labour city’; under a Labour national government those circumstances might change.”

How popular is Sadiq Khan?

While Mr Khan seems to be in a commanding position, the Tories have some slender causes for hope.

The Labour mayor seems to poll marginally behind his party in the capital and only 27 per cent of Londoners say they are satisfied with how he has performed since becoming mayor, according to the YouGov poll. With 45 per cent saying they are dissatisfied, he has a net rating of -17.

In the same poll, a fifth of Londoners said they did not know who they would vote for if the mayoral election occurred tomorrow, so Ms Hall will hope some can be won round by polling day.

And in the 2021 mayoral election, Mr Khan led his Tory rival Shaun Bailey by about 20 points in the polls but the actual result was much narrower, at 10.4 per cent.

What other factors could affect the outcome of the mayoral and national contests in London?

A change in the voting system to first-past-the-post has also injected additional uncertainty into the contest.

Under the previous “supplementary vote” system, voters were able to put a second choice as a backup candidate. If their first preference candidate failed to get through to the top two, their vote moved to their backup.

Under first-past-the-post, Londoners will only be able to vote for one candidate and whoever has the most votes will win. With Labour previously expected to pick up many of the second preferences of Lib Dem and Green Party voters, analysts think the change will improve the Tories’ chances.

Lord Hayward said that Mr Khan’s expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) would likely weigh on Labour’s performance in outer London, with voters in these boroughs feeling a level of “disaffection” towards the party because of the controversial charging scheme.

In July 2023, the Tories were able to cause an upset by holding onto Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a by-election, with the result attributed in large part to widespread discontent over Ulez.

Lord Hayward said that recent changes in Labour’s national environmental policy – such as the decision to ditch a £28 billion green investment pledge – could at the same time result in Mr Khan losing votes to the Greens.

He said this would depend on “whether the Greens can get themselves organised, particularly in the parts of London where there are huge concentrations of students”.

The peer said it was too early to make predictions about the general election result in London, given the contest is not expected to take place until the autumn.

However, he said that the Tories could be hurt by the decision of some of their current MPs to stand down, meaning the party will sacrifice the advantage generally conferred by incumbency.

“One of the downsides for the Conservatives in London will be the lack of incumbents in some seats,” he said. “You’ve got the retirements already announced of Mike Freer [Finchley and Golders Green], Nickie Aiken [Cities of London and Westminster], Paul Scully [Sutton and Cheam], Sir Bob Neil [Bromley and Chislehurst].”