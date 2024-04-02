London mayoral election 2024: Everything you need to know about the vote

The Canadian Press

COCHRANE, Alta. — Horns blared along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Monday as a protest against the hike in the federal carbon price slowed traffic to a crawl. Hundreds of protesters, many waving Canadian and Alberta flags and holding "axe the tax" signs, blocked the major highway down to a single lane. RCMP officers were on hand to monitor the event. "I'm here because our country is falling apart and our government has been running us into the ground and it just needs to stop," sai