London must prepare for floods and heatwaves - report

London must better prepare for severe floods and heatwaves, a report has warned.

The London Climate Resilience Review, published on Wednesday, called for a "reset moment" for the capital following the general election.

Emma Howard Boyd CBE, chairwoman of the review, said preparing London for more frequent and extreme climate risks was "non-negotiable". The report highlighted opportunities for investment in London but warned that time was running out to act on climate resilience.

A government spokesperson said it welcomed the review and understood the "urgent need" to prepare for and adapt to changes posed by the climate emergency.

The review said that in July 2022, when London hit 40°C, there was a 50% increase in water consumption, while reservoirs were at their lowest for 30 years and wildfires pushed the London Fire Brigade to its limits.

It recommended that an official heat plan be created for London to enable the city to better deal with severe floods and heatwaves.

The independent report was commissioned by the Mayor of London and looked at the capital's preparedness for heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires, storms, sea level rise and subsidence.

It also found that government and businesses had not adequately planned for the disruption caused when severe weather impacts "cascade" through critical systems such as healthcare, transport, energy and water.

It follows an interim report that was published in January.

"Climate change is one of the biggest dangers our capital faces, and its effects cannot be ignored," said Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

"It is essential that we invest in key sectors and prepare our public services so that London can continue to grow and thrive in the face of climate change.

"The review provides clarity and direction on how to do this."

The mayor added: "This is also an issue of social justice as the review makes clear it is Londoners on lower incomes that are most exposed to the impacts of dangerous climate change."

He said he accepted the recommendations made to City Hall and will work to take them forward over the coming months.

Key points in the review:

The UK’s ageing population, and particularly people over 65 in care homes, are at the highest risk of heat-related deaths

Labour's plans to build more homes and better infrastructure must include updating resilience and technical standards to cope with weather extremes

London and the whole of the south-east of England needs a new reservoir

The UK government should produce a National Wildfire Strategy and Action Plan by the end of 2025 that reflects the risk of drought on fire suppression

The deadline for upgrading flood defences upstream of the Thames Barrier is 2050, and downstream it is 2040 and a new barrier is needed by 2070

London’s trees, and other green and blue spaces, are under threat from heatwaves, wildfires and windstorms

Around 43% of London properties are likely to be affected by subsidence by 2030

The UK government should create a Strategic Surface Water Authority for London to help with its approach to flooding

Climate change could impact London’s GDP by 2-3% every year by the 2050s, according to initial analysis.

BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards said the report was quite clear that planning and policy strategy needed to consider climate change in all it did.

The publication of the review comes days after the general election, during which the Labour manifesto pledged to improve climate resilience and preparation at a national and local level.

Ms Howard Boyd said: "In 2024, even as El Niño fades, we are set for another record-breaking year of deadly heatwaves, wildfires and storms.

"The health and security of Londoners and the health of the national economy are inseparable.

"This is a reset moment for efforts to increase the UK’s stability in the face of global climate disruption.

"As the new government takes action to end the cost-of-living crisis, protecting the lives and livelihoods of working people from extreme weather is non-negotiable."

Martin Machray, from NHS England London said: "The climate crisis directly impacts our health, wellbeing, and future.

"The increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, flooding, and severe storms is shaping how we deliver healthcare in London.

"This review provides a crucial roadmap for our actions in London and we will work in collaboration with our partners across London to tackle this issue."

Elizabeth Rapoport, chairwoman of the London Surface Water Strategic Group, said that flash flooding from heavy rainfall was a "significant threat" to urban areas both nationally and globally.

She said the group would publish a summary this summer of its planned approach to tackle the issue, followed by a "comprehensive" strategy and implementation plan later in the year.

The government spokesperson also said: "We have a robust plan to improve resilience and preparation for the impacts of climate change across central government, local authorities, local communities, and emergency services.

"The new government is committed to protecting communities in London and across the country from the dangers of flooding.

"That’s why this Government will launch a Flood Resilience Taskforce to turbocharge the delivery of flood defences, drainage systems and natural flood management schemes.”

The review gathered evidence from individuals, communities and organisations including the NHS, Transport for London, London Fire Brigade, the Metropolitan Police, borough councils, the Greater London Authority (GLA), UK government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the financial services sector, sports and cultural institutions and representatives of vulnerable groups.

