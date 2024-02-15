What are the new London Overground line names? Rail network set for rebrand

London Overground rail lines will be given individual names and colours to make the network easier to navigate (Alamy / PA)

All six of London’s Overground lines will receive new names, in an attempt to make it easier for passengers to know where their train goes.

The network covers 113 stations across its six lines and the rebranding will see not just a new name introduced but also a new distinct colour.

Previously, Overground services were all coloured orange on maps of London’s transport system.

“In reimagining London’s Tube map, we are also honouring and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement.

“The new names and colours have been chosen through engagement with passengers, historians and local communities, reflecting the heritage and diversity of our amazing city.”

Read on to learn what those names celebrate, with each one explained below.

The Lioness line

The Euston to Watford Junction part of the Overground, which calls at Wembley Central station, will now be known as the Lioness line, in honour of the England women’s football team that won the Euros at Wembley stadium in 2022.

The England women’s team are known as the Lionesses, giving the station its name. Their victory made history as the very first major women's tournament they had won.

It will be marked with yellow lines on the new map.

The Suffragette line

Covering Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, the Suffragette line was so named to celebrate London's East End working-class community fighting for women's rights.

In a particular nod, the line runs to Barking, home of Britain’s longest-surviving suffragette, Annie Huggett, who died aged 103 in 1996.

On the map, the Suffragette line will be marked with green parallel lines.

The Windrush line

Marked with red lines and travelling between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon, the Windrush line honours the Windrush community, a term used to refer to those who migrated to the UK from the Caribbean.

It covers several areas with strong ties to Caribbean communities, including Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon. This line will show up as red on the new maps of London transport.

The Weaver line

Running through Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford, areas with high importance to the textile trade, the Weaver line celebrates this important city industry.

On the map, it will be marked with maroon lines.

The Mildmay line

Traversing Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction, the Mildmay line shares it name with a small charitable hospital in Shoreditch.

Mildmay Mission Hospital played a vital role during the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s, earning its place among the London Overground name. This line will be coloured blue.

The Liberty line

Running between Romford and Upminster, the TfL described the Liberty line as referencing "the historical independence of the people of the borough of Havering", as well as the celebration of "a defining feature of London".

It runs through the borough of Havering, among others, and will be marked with grey lines.