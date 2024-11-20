London Overground: New names and colours to be revealed at stations today after £6.3million rebrand

Parallel lines: the London Overground is no longer orange (TfL)

The rebranding of the London Overground will start on Wednesday, Transport for London has announced.

It said a “small number” of stations would feature the new livery, with the Overground’s orange-coloured network broken down into six lines each with their own name and colour.

TfL is keeping the names of first stations under wraps but says that the Lioness line - named in honour of the victorious England Women football team - will be first.

The majority of the Overground’s 113 stations will be converted from November 25.

All the Overground lines will be shown as a white line with coloured borders – following the style that only Tube lines are shown as solid lines on the Tube map.

Sign of the times: the renamed London Overground (TfL)

The new names and colours are:

Lioness line (Watford Junction to Euston), which will be yellow.

Mildmay line (Richmond and Clapham Junction to Stratford), which will be blue.

Windrush line (Highbury & Islington to New Cross, Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace and West Croydon), which will be red.

Weaver line (Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford), which will be maroon.

Suffragette line (Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside), which will be green.

Liberty line (Romford to Upminster), which will be grey.

Announcing the changes in February, Mayor Sadiq Khan said the £6.3 million rebrand was being carried out to make it easier for passengers to find their way on the Overground and to “celebrate” London’s culture and recent history.

At the time, the aim had been to complete the revamp by the autumn. The delay is reportedly due to the cyber attack on TfL.

Transport for London said a “phased approach” was necessary due to the number of maps, diagrams and information systems being updated.

About 6,000 station signs, Tube maps, station digital screens, onboard train information, Journey Planner and TfL Go maps will have to be changed. Audio and visual announcements on trains and stations will also be updated.

There will be new Tube maps at all stations. Upgrades to the TfL website and the TfL Go app will be fully completed by mid-December.

The passenger information system on the Overground’s Class 710 trains will follow by January.

TfL commissioner Andy Lord said: “This is an exciting step as millions of customer journeys on the London Overground will be transformed by making it simpler to navigate.

“Individual line colours and names have helped customers navigate the Tube for more than a hundred years, so we wanted to take a similar approach on the London Overground.

“These changes will help improve customer confidence when travelling and encourage more to use our services.”