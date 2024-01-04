London party boat sinks in Thames after heavy rainfall from Storm Henk

The Bar & Co vessel plunged into the Thames following heavy rain - PA

A London party boat which is a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub has sunk in the River Thames amid heavy rainfall.

A spokesman for the Bar & Co boat, which was moored at Temple Pier, said everyone was accounted for.

“Likely it sunk because of weather conditions,” a spokesman said.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office until 3am on Friday.

A spokesman for the boat owner attributed its sinking to the weather - PA

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “A restaurant vessel sank at Temple Pier in London on January 4.

“The alarm was raised at about 12.30pm and everyone is accounted for.”

The Port of London Authority has advised vessels to pass Temple Pier with “great caution”.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution vessel, a Metropolitan Police boat and a London Fire Brigade boat were sent to the scene.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.