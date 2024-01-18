London politics latest LIVE: Rishi Sunak to hold Downing Street press conference after winning key Rwanda Bill vote

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold a press conference later after his Rwanda Bill cleared the Commons (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak is set to hold a press conference on Thursday morning after his Rwanda Bill won a crucial Commons vote.

The Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons unamended with a majority of 44 after many would-be Tory rebels fell into line to back the flagship legislation.

With the legislation now set to move to the House of Lords, where serious opposition is expected, Mr Sunak is likely to urge peers to pass the Bill as soon as possible.

The successful passage of the Bill is a boost to Mr Sunak, but it came after another display of the deep divisions in the Tory party after dozens of backbenchers rebelled to back right-wing amendments over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Downing Street described the Rwanda Bill’s progression as a “major step” in the Prime Minister’s pledge to stop small boats of asylum seekers from coming to Britain via the English Channel. The Government is now said to be targeting spring deportation flights to Rwanda after the Commons result.

Follow latest updates below...

To recap on where we are with the Rwanda bill

09:49 , Jordan King

The Safety of Rwanda Bill passed its third reading in the Commons unamended with a majority of 44 after only 11 Tories, including former home secretary Suella Braverman, voted against the Prime Minister's immigration plan.

With the legislation now set to move to the House of Lords, where serious opposition is expected, Mr Sunak is likely to urge peers to pass the Bill as soon as possible.

Downing Street described the Rwanda Bill's progression as a "major step" in the Prime Minister's pledge to stop small boats of asylum seekers from coming to Britain via the English Channel.

The Prime Minister has previously said it is his ambition to have removal flights leaving by the spring.

Mr Sunak has made the Rwanda policy - first proposed in 2022 while Boris Johnson was in No 10 - central to his premiership, forming part of his pledge to stop small boats of migrants from coming to Britain by the English Channel.

Story continues

Under the plan, migrants who cross the Channel in small boats could be sent to Rwanda rather than being allowed to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation, along with a recently signed treaty with Kigali, is aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight after a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.

Good morning

09:47 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Evening Standard's coverage of Rishi Sunak's surprise press conference over his controversial Rwanda bill.

It comes after another display of the deep divisions in the Tory party after dozens of backbenchers rebelled to back right-wing amendments over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before the third reading vote, Mr Sunak was hit by another revolt - following on from similar-sized rebellions on Tuesday - as 61 Tory MPs backed an amendment, proposed by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick, designed to toughen the Bill.

But rebels, after an 11th-hour meeting in Parliament on Wednesday, signalled before the third reading vote that they were prepared to back the Bill without any changes as they regarded that a defeat for the Government would be damaging ahead of a general election that is only months away.