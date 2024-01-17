London politics latest LIVE: Starmer attacks Sunak over 'farce' Rwanda policy at PMQs ahead of crunch Bill vote

Rishi Sunak is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday ahead of a crunch vote on the Government's Rwanda Bill.

The Prime Minister is battling to save his flagship immigration policy after 60 Tory MPs revolted against the plan and senior Tory MPs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith dramatically quit as Conservative Party deputy chairmen on Tuesday night to join the rebels.

The hardliners want to force through amendments designed to toughen up the Bill and make it harder for asylum seekers to appeal against deportation to the African nation.

At least four Conservative MPs, including former cabinet ministers Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, have said they are prepared to vote against the policy if it is not strengthened.

But despite the rebellion, and the blow to Mr Sunak's authority, Downing Street remains confident that the Bill as a whole will pass in a vote on Wednesday evening.

SNP: Government 'weaponising' vulnerable

12:29 , Rachael Burford

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn says the Government is "tearing itself apart on how quickly it can send vulnerable people on a plane to Rwanda".

Rishi Sunak says it is important that the Government stops the boats, saying illegal migration is "not fair".

Hizb ut-Tahrir

12:15 , Rachael Burford

Sunak brings up Starmer previously acting as a lawyer for Hizb ut-Tahrir. The Islamist group, which organised pro-Palestinian protests in London where marchers were encouraged to chant “jihad”, was proscribed a terror organisation, this week.

Expressing support for, or being a member of Hizb ut-Tahrir will become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

"When I see a group chanting 'jihad' on our streets I ban them," Sunak tells the Commons.

"He [Starmer] invoices them."

Where are the 4,250 missing people?

12:11 , Rachael Burford

Starmer presses Sunak on a missing 4,250 asylum seekers.

It follows allegations that the Home Office has lost contact with 85% of the 5,000 people who were identified for removal to Rwanda.Starmer tells the Commons: "He hasn't got a clue where they are has he?

"I can tell you one place they aren't and that's Rwanda."

Tribute to Bronson Battersby

12:04 , Rachael Burford

Sir Keir Starmer starts with a tribute to Bronson Battersby - the two-year-old boy who was left to die alone from starvation, curled up next to his dead father.

His body was reportedly found with his father Kenneth's in their home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, on January 9.

Bronson Battersby (facebook)

12:01 , Rachael Burford

Rishi Sunak is about to face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs.

But it will no doubt be the vote on his flagship Rwanda Bill later that will be on his mind.

Ministers seem confident it will "get through" the Commons later, despite the biggest Tory revolt in his premiership yesterday.

Illegal immigration minister Michael Tomlinson made clear that it was set to be put to a showdown vote.

