London politics latest LIVE: Keir Starmer grilled on two-child benefit cap in first Commons showdown as Prime Minister

Sir Keir Starmer was pressed on the two-child benefit cap by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn during his first PMQs as Prime Minister on Wednesday.

He hit back: “I would just say this before he lectures everyone else, he should explain why since the SNP came to power there are 30,000 more children in poverty in Scotland.”

Sir Keir said his government has already taken steps such as free breakfast clubs, abolishing no-fault evictions and creating decent home standards.

Having spent four years as opposition leader, the Prime Minister swapped roles with Mr Sunak for the parliament showdown and answered MPs’ questions from the Government front bench.

Sir Keir’s decision to remove the whip from seven Labour MPs over their votes against a two-child benefit cap is an early show of ruthlessness from the new administration.

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, ex-business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain and Zarah Sultana have been suspended from the parliamentary party.

The House of Commons voted 363 to 103, majority 260, to reject the amendment tabled in the name of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

The cap, introduced in 2015 by then-Conservative chancellor George Osborne, restricts child welfare payments to the first two children born to most families.

Follow the latest updates below...

Death of Rene Graham 'shocking' says Starmer

12:58 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer described the death of 15-year-old Rene Graham, who was shot dead in Ladbroke Grove, as “shocking”.

“The loss of a teenage boy in west London is shocking and our thoughts are with his family and friends. I do urge the public to support the Metropolitan Police with any information which could help in their investigation which is ongoing.

“Making streets safer is one of the five central missions of this government and this is a shocking reminder of just how important that mission is. We have an ambition to drive down this sort of violence in our communities.

Rene Graham, 15, has been named by police as the boy who was shot dead in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday (PA Media)

Starmer tells Green to 'show some' leadership

12:54 , Jacob Phillips

Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay should “show some” leadership, the Prime Minister has said.

At PMQs, the MP for Waveney Valley said: “The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, so I welcome the Government’s signal that it’s committed to nature recovery. This is critical to humanity’s future as it affects everything from food security to public health and wellbeing.

“Please could the Prime Minister tell us how he will show leadership personally on this existential issue and in particular, will he attend the 16th biodiversity Cop (Conference of the Parties) later this year, and will the UK Government be launching a bid to host a future UN nature summit?”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer replied from the despatch box: “We are committed to nature recovery. It’s a really important issue that this Government will tackle.

“And he talks about leadership, and I’d ask him to show some because it’s extraordinary that elected to this House as a Green politician, he’s opposing vital clean energy infrastructure in his own constituency, so I ask him – we will put the plans before this House, I ask him to back those plans.”

Mr Ramsay has previously called on authorities to consider “other options” instead of a string of pylons across his Norfolk and Suffolk constituency.

Prime Minister promises more police on Britain's streets

12:49 , Jacob Phillips

The Prime Minister is asked about how the Tories cut the funding for policing in London by a third.

Speaking about the importance of rebuilding local policing, Sir Keir Starmer promises to put police officers back on Britain’s streets.

He said “the last government absolutely hammered police numbers”.

Starmer says he will not take 'lectures' from SNP

12:46 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir replied that he would not be taking “lectures” from the SNP on what the people of Scotland want after the party returned from the General Election with a “handful” of members

He added: “Perhaps the SNP needs to account for the 30,000 extra children in poverty in Scotland.”

'Is his honeymoon over before it even begun?'

12:45 , Jacob Phillips

PMQs heated up as attention was turned to child poverty.

SNP MP Pete Wishart attacked the Prime Minister over the two-child benefit cap.

He said: “The Prime Minister has achieved something we did not think was possible in such a short period of time. In less than three weeks he has had a significant rebellion and suspended seven of his members of parliament - all for standing up for child poverty.”

He went on: “The headlines are awful for the Prime Minister this morning. Poverty campaigners are furious. Is his honeymoon over before it even begun?”

Starmer asked about VAT exemptions for private schools

12:41 , Jacob Phillips

Christine Jardine from the Liberal Democrats asked about school capacity in Scotland.

She asks how VAT raised in Scotland from removing exemptions from private schools will be reinvested in Scottish eduction.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am determined that we will have the right teachers in place in our state secondary schools to ensure that every child, wherever they come from, whatever their background has the same opportunity. I will not apologise for that.”

Flynn asks Starmer about two-child benefit cap

12:37 , Jacob Phillips

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has quizzed Sir Keir Starmer about the two-child benefit cap and ending child poverty.

Sir Keir says his government has already taken steps such as free breakfast clubs, abolishing no-fault evictions and creating decent home standards.

Sir Keir hit back: “I would just say this before he lectures everyone else, he should explain why since the SNP came to power there are 30,000 more children in poverty in Scotland.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (PA Wire)

Sir Ed Davey uses first question to ask about carers

12:33 , Jacob Phillips

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used his first question to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to ask about the carer allowance repayments.

He said: “The Prime Minister has many messes that he’s inherited, and one of them is the scandal over the carers allowance repayments. ”

He added: “Will the Prime Minister agree to meet with me and other family carers to try to resolve this matter?”

Sir Keir replied: “(Sir Ed) has of course been a tireless advocate for carers and I don’t think any of us could be other than moved when we saw a video of him and his son that was put out during the election campaign. He talks about Team GB, I’m glad he’s in a suit today because we’re more used to seeing him in a wetsuit.

“But in relation to this issue we have a more severe crisis than we thought as we go through the books of the last 14 years. (The Conservatives) don’t like it, there was a reason the electorate rejected them so profoundly.

“So we’ll review the challenges that we face. We do want to work with the sector and where we can across the House to create a national care service covering all these aspects and we’ll start with carers and those that work in the care sector with a fair pay agreement.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is calling for extra measures to tackle the ‘broken’ social care system (PA Wire)

'The whole house misses our dear friend Jo' says Starmer

12:32

Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, asks Sir Keir Starmer to wish good luck to cyclists setting off on a 288-mile bike ride in the politician’s honour.

Sir Keir said: “The whole house I think misses our dear friend Jo and I know she would have been incredibly proud to have seen this government in place and would have played a big party in it.

“I would like to welcome my honourable friend back to her place. I know she will continue in Jo’s spirit with the same dedication and determination.”

Sir Keir also welcomes their parents, who are watching from the public gallery.

Riders at the start of the 2024 Jo Cox Way event in Cleckheaton

'Our security is the first duty of Government' says Starmer

12:25 , Jacob Phillips

Responding to a question from Rishi Sunak on national security, Sir Keir Starmer said “our security is the first duty of Government”.

He said he will keep Mr Sunak informed on decisions. He told the House of Commons: “I will endeavour to ensure that we proceed in the same way so that he has access to all the information that he needs to come to a determination, that I hope will be to support the position that this Government takes.”

Chancellor discussing how 'effective measures' can be taken to sanction Russia

12:20 , Jacob Phillips

The Prime Minister revealed that Rachel Reeves has been exploring how effective measures can be taken to sanction Russia further.

Answering a question from Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir said: “I’m grateful for this opportunity to say how united we were on the question of sanctions across this House.

“The use now made of what has been seized and frozen is an important issue on which I think we can move forward, and I know the Chancellor is already beginning to have some discussions about how we can take more effective measures.

“Again, I will seek to reach out across the House as we do this important work together.”

Starmer says Government will approach trans healthcare 'with care not inflammatory dividing lines'

12:18 , Jacob Phillips

Earlier in PMQs, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his Government will approach the question of trans healthcare with “care not inflammatory dividing lines”.

Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East asked at Prime Minister’s Questions: “Many young trans people and their families are extremely concerned about the restrictions on puberty blockers implemented by the last Government.

“One of my constituents, a parents of a trans child told me, ‘I’m so worried about my child. I’m terrified for what this means for them and where Britain is going on these issues’.

“Will the Prime Minister meet with young trans people, their families and organisations supporting them so that he can hear why they feel so strongly that these restrictions must be reversed?”

Sir Keir replied: “Our guiding principles must be the wellbeing of children and this is a serious Government so we will approach that question with care, not inflammatory dividing lines.

“The Cass Review was clear that there’s not enough evidence on the long term impact of puberty blockers to know if they’re safe and the Health Secretary will consult with organisations supporting young people and families and I will ensure that there is a meeting with her and the relevant minister as soon as that can be arranged.”

(PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Starmer faces Sunak for first time

12:12

Sir Keir Starmer was quizzed by Rishi Sunak for the first time at PMQs since he became Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak began by wishing good luck to Team GB at the Olympics, joking that they probably do not want his advice on “how to win”.

He then focused on Ukraine’s war in Russia. Mr Sunak asked the Prime Minister if he will continue to be “responsive to Ukraine’s new requests so they don’t just stand still but decisively win out against Russian aggression”.

Sir Keir responded: “We are of course talking to Ukraine about how they deal with the Russian aggression they are facing, that they have been facing for many many months and I will continue to try and do that in the way he did and reach out across the house.”

Starmer's first PMQs begins

12:05 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer began his first PMQs by addressing an attack on a soldier in Kent.

He said: “I know the whole house will be shocked by the news that a soldier has been attacked in Kent. Our thoughts are with him, his family and our Armed Forces who serve to keep us safe. We wish him a swift recovery.”

He also wished Team GB good luck as they travel to Paris for the Olympic Games.

(Sky News)

What happens next for the Tories?

11:56

The race to replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservatives is getting under way.

James Cleverly was the first Tory leadership hopeful to declare his candidacy but there is a long way to go until we find out who will become leader of the opposition

Nominations for the Tory leadership will open on Wednesday at 7pm and will close at 2.30pm on July 29.

The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four candidates, who will make their case at the Conservative Party conference, which starts at the end of September.

The parliamentary party will then pick its final two candidates before Conservative Party members vote on October 31.

Shadow home secretary James Cleverly (PA Wire)

Starmer leaves Downing Street for first PMQs

11:26 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has been pictured leaving 10 Downing Street to attend PMQs as Prime Minister for the first time.

(AP)

East End families plunged into deeper poverty by two-child benefit cap, warns MP

11:18 , Jacob Phillips

Ahead of Sir Keir’s first PMQs Labour MPs made clear they will make fresh efforts later this year to remove the cap.Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum tweeted: “I voted against the two-child benefit cap which has contributed to rising and deepening levels of child poverty and food insecurity for many East End families.”Cabinet ministers have signalled the cap may be ditched if it can be done within the Government’s fiscal rules.

Read the latest story on the topic from our political editor Nicholas Cecil here.

East End families plunged into deeper poverty by two-child benefit cap, warns MP https://t.co/c4rnjK93ux — Nicholas Cecil (@nicholascecil) July 24, 2024

What is losing the whip and how can MPs be removed?

11:11 , Jacob Phillips

Sir Keir Starmer has suspended seven rebel Labour MPs who defied Government in two-child benefit cap vote

The new Prime Minister acted ruthlessly against the first rebellion within his Government and scrapped the whip for those who went against him.

But what are whips, and what does losing the whip mean?

Read our full explainer here.

(AFP via Getty Images)

'Labour failed first major test in government' says SNP

10:36 , Jacob Phillips

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said “the Labour Party has failed its first major test in government” after it rejected calls to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Last night Mr Flynn said: “Labour MPs had the opportunity to deliver meaningful change from years of Tory misrule by immediately lifting thousands of children out of poverty – they have made a political choice not to do so.

“This is now the Labour government’s two-child cap – and it must take ownership of the damage it is causing, including the appalling levels of poverty in the UK.”

Ahead of a vote on the topic, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said there is “no silver bullet” to end child poverty but acknowledged the “passion” of Labour MPs who were considering rebelling over the continuation of the Tory measure.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech, calling for the two-child cap to be scrapped ‘immediately’

Rebel MP says she was victim of 'macho virility test'

10:32 , Jacob Phillips

Zarah Sultana has suggested she was the victim of a “macho virility test” after being suspended by Sir Keir Starmer for supporting an SNP motion to scrap the two-child benefit limit.

Asked for her view of the Prime Minister following the move, the Coventry South MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m not interested in playing up to this macho virility test that seems to be what people are talking about.

“It’s about the material conditions of 330,000 children living in poverty.”

She added: “This isn’t a game. This is about people’s lives.”

Ms Sultana also said she was not told by the party that she would lose the whip if she rebelled.