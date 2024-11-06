London politics LIVE: Kemi Badenoch to face Keir Starmer at PMQs for first time as Tory leader

Kemi Badenoch speaks after she was named the new Conservative leader (PA Wire)

Kemi Badenoch is preparing to square off with Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time as Tory leader.

The former minister is preparing for her debut battle at the despatch box in a closely watched exchange that will mark the beginning of a new style of opposition.

Sir Keir will be braced for a grilling on policies announced in last month’s Budget, which included fresh inheritance tax measures that have since prompted a fallout among farmers.

Ms Badenoch’s blunt and confrontational style is likely to contrast at times with the Prime Minister’s cautious and measured approach to politics.

She will be seeking to make a strong first impression after succeeding Rishi Sunak as Tory leader on Saturday and making a series of shadow cabinet appointments aimed at uniting warring factions within the party, with former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick, Dame Priti Patel and Mel Stride handed senior roles.

