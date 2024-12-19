London politics LIVE: Sadiq Khan faces grilling at final Mayor's Question Time of 2024

Sadiq Khan is facing questions from the London Assembly at mayor’s question time (Ross Lydall)

Sadiq Khan is facing his final public interrogation of 2024 when he appears at Mayor’s question time on Thursday.

The session, the last of 10 this year, is the City Hall equivalent of Prime Minister’s Questions but typically lasts for around three hours – six times longer.

Mr Khan faces questions from all 25 members of the London Assembly – both his Labour allies and his Tory, Lib-Dem, Green and Reform party critics.

Questions are expected to include issues such as what he is doing to make rents more affordable for London key workers, whether the Met police is doing enough to tackle burglary and the soaring number of phone snatches and his plans to improve TfL services.

But the event also offers the opportunity for an unexpected answer – Tory group leader Neil Garratt has asked Mr Khan to list his New Year’s resolutions.

Follow this live blog for all the highlights...

10:28 , Ross Lydall

Mr Khan says there is a “very good reason” why he is hiking Tube fares by 4.6 per cent next year.

This is in return for the promise of a multi-year deal from the Government for Transport for London.

But the deal hasn’t been struck - and is unlikely to be agreed until the spending review next April or May.

Will Mr Khan be feeling so positive aboutr hiking fares if a good deal - TfL needs in excess of £500m a year - doesn’t materialise?

10:22 , Ross Lydall

Will the chaos on the Piccadilly line be mentioned? TfL has announced part-closures for the next six months to prepare for a new fleet of trains - and given an update on why the current level of service is so disrupted.

10:15 , Ross Lydall

City Hall in the Royal Docks in east London (Ross Lydall)

Good morning from City Hall. The assembly chair Andrew Boff is inviting Sadiq Khan to make some opening remarks - the mayor wishes Londoners a “peaceful and joyous Christmas”.

Mr Khan talks about the “scandal” of rough sleeping and homelessness - and pledges to “end rough sleeping for good”.

He is also giving an update on the High Court decision on the Tower Hamlets low traffic neighbourhood earlier this week.

Mr Khan says TfL will “consider the implications” of the judge’s ruling, which supported borough mayor Lutfur Rahman’s plan to axe several LTNs in Columbia Road and Bethnal Green