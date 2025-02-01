London protests LIVE: Police brace as Tommy Robinson supporters and counter-protesters face off

William Mata
·2 min read
Supporters of a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson march from Victoria Station to Parliament Square in central London in October 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
Protesters are gathering in support of far right figurehead Tommy Robinson in central London today, with a counter-demonstration also taking place as the Metropolitan Police deploy extra officers to keep the opposing groups apart.

A protest organised under the name “Stop the Isolation” or “Unite the Kingdom”, in support of Robinson—whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon—will form in Sandell Street and Cornwall Road, off Waterloo Road, outside Waterloo Station, from midday.

Protesters will march to Whitehall via Westminster Bridge and assemble in Parliament Street, at the Parliament Square end of Whitehall.

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up To Racism will form in St James’s Street, south of Piccadilly Circus, from 11.30am. Demonstrators will march to Whitehall via Piccadilly Circus and Haymarket before holding a rally at the Trafalgar Square end of Whitehall.

Pedestrian access in the middle of Whitehall will be restricted, and officers have been deployed to keep the groups apart, the Met said.

Anyone in the area not involved in the protests is advised to use alternative routes between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square, the force added.

Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison in October after the Solicitor General took legal action against him for breaching a High Court injunction made in 2021.

He admitted 10 breaches of the order, which barred him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Robinson has backing of Elon Musk

07:44 , Will Mata

Elon Musk is supporting Tommy Robinson on his social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“FREE TOMMY ROBINSON NOW,” he tweeted on January 5.

The billionaire this month has launched a slew of attacks on Sir Keir Starmer and other Labour figures.

The South African-born figure’s meddling in British politics began him hitting out at the Prime Minister’s record of prosecuting child grooming gangs.

Sir Keir said those “spreading misinformation are not interested in the victims”.

Met Police vows robust action

07:40 , Will Mata

Hundreds of police officers are gearing up to respond “swiftly and decisively” as a large protest by supporters of Tommy Robinson and a counter-demonstration take place in central London today.

Under the banners “Free Tommy, “Stop the Isolation” and “Unite the Kingdom”, they plan to gather outside Waterloo Station from midday before marching towards Whitehall via Westminster Bridge.

A static assembly will then take place in Parliament Street as Metropolitan Police officers attempt to keep them separate from a protest organised by Stand Up To Racism around Piccadilly Circus, Haymarket and Trafalgar Square.

Tourists and shoppers are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon’s supporters are expected to gather from midday (PA Wire)
