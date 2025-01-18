London protests LIVE: Thousands to take part in huge pro-Palestine rally and Women’s March

William Mata
·1 min read
People take part in a previous pro-Palestine march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (Jeff Moore/PA) (PA Wire)
Thousands of protesters will take to the streets of central London today as a Pro-Palestine rally and march in solidarity with oppressed women around the world are held.

The demonstration organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) will take place in Whitehall from midday as a fixed rally following the row with the Met Police over its route.

Protesters targeting the BBC were planning to gather in Portland Place before marching to Whitehall but the Met blocked the planned route after concerns about the proximity to a synagogue. A police presence of over 1,000 officers has been promised to ensure no-one breaches conditions put on the protest.

The London's Women's March will assemble at the main entrance of Waterloo at 12pm, before heading towards Old Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament.

Please scroll down for the latest updates from the protests.

