London Rings In the New Year With Iconic Firework Display

London welcomed the new year with a 12-minute fireworks display by the River Thames.

Footage from London Mayor Sadiq Khan shows the display.

According to the mayor, this year’s displays, which featured more than 12,000 fireworks and 420 lights, was the “biggest-ever lighting, animation and fireworks display.”

Around 100,000 ticketholders attended the event. Credit: Sadiq Khan via Storyful