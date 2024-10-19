London’s Royal Parks demand 20mph limit for cyclists after spate of crashes

Cyclists in Regents Park where the 20mph speed limit does not apply - Heathcliff O'Malley

The charity responsible for London’s Royal Parks has written to ministers demanding they create new laws to make cyclists obey 20mph speed limits.

In a move that threatens the way some cyclists use the capital’s outdoor spaces as velodromes, The Royal Parks is seeking new legislation so cyclists can be prosecuted for speeding just like motorists in their parks.

It follows a spate of serious injuries connected to cycling, including the death of Hilda Griffiths, 81, who died after being hit by a speeding cyclist in Regent’s Park in June 2022.

Her inquest was told that police did not prosecute the cyclist, riding at 29mph in a 20mph zone, because speed limits do not apply to bikes.

Lloyd Grossman, the chairman of The Royal Parks, has now written to Sir Chris Bryant, the Minister for Creative Industries, Arts and Tourism who has Government responsibility for the parks, requesting that laws are updated.

The letter says the charity’s board wants an amendment to The Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations 1997 “with a view to setting speed limits for cyclists”.

He adds: “This will match what is already in place for motor vehicles on our park roads, namely a maximum speed limit of 20mph.

“Whilst we recognise there are challenges associated with this request, most notably on enforcement, we believe it is a change that would improve safety within the parks for both cyclists and other park users.”

Any new legislation would affect parks, including Regent’s Park and Richmond Park, where roads have popular cycling routes shared with vehicles and pedestrians.

Mrs Griffiths’ son, Gerard, 51, who has campaigned for an update in cycling laws, said: “This is something that should be in place not just for parks but all roads, and I would encourage the Government to put speed limits into place for cycling with legislation that gives parity to all road users.”

Gerard Griffiths, pictured with his mother’s dog, has campaigned for a cycling speed limit to be introduced on all roads after his mother died - Geoff Pugh

Sean Epstein, the chairman of Regent’s Park Cyclists which represents about 35 cycling clubs and shares safe riding advice with them, said they were working with The Royal Parks on a number of schemes to promote safe cycling.

“In a 2021 FOI request, The Royal Parks confirmed that the motor vehicle speed limit does not apply to cyclists within their parks. We welcome further clarification on this point from the Government.”

A Royal Parks spokeswoman confirmed the letter had been sent, adding: “We have a responsibility to everyone who uses the parks to ensure we are acting in a way that protects and promotes their safety.”

A DCMS source said it was right that The Royal Parks “continue to examine ways to improve safety”.

She added: “We are aware of a Royal Parks proposal to improve safety for park users and will consider it carefully.”

The letter comes after The Royal Parks cancelled a well-organised bike race in Richmond Park amid fears cyclists would exceed the 20mph limit and pose a threat to pedestrians.

The charity imposed a 20mph speed limit across all its parks in September 2020.