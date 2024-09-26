The London Standard hits the streets for the first time

The first edition of The London Standard has hit the streets (Matt Writtle)

The London Standard hit the streets for the first time today as the capital’s most-loved and most trusted news brand launched an upmarket weekly newspaper.

More than 150,000 copies of the new title will be distributed every Thursday from 4pm from the heart of the city to the outskirts, with an estimated readership of 375,000.

It came after the London Evening Standard printed its final paper last week ahead of today’s rebrand to The London Standard and the move to weekly editions.

Editor-in-chief Dylan Jones said: “The London Standard is our weekly reimagination of the capital.

“It is a new paper that takes us into fresh, exciting territory, offering an original, energetic take on everything our city has to offer, including the very best comment, reviews, consumer guides, tech, fashion, business, food, politics and weekend hotspot suggestions.”

He added: “The new weekly print publication is an upmarket celebration of the city in all its glory. We will be delivering quality at scale for a culturally savvy, desirable audience.

“London remains the greatest city in the world, and we will continue to reflect that. Every Thursday the Standard will be reinventing London.”

He said: “We’ve come up with what we hope is an enticing package that mirrors the changing nature of commuter and work patterns, celebrating our great city.

“Our new paper also reflects the vibrancy of our website, along with our social channels, podcasts and events.”

The Evening Standard newspaper launched in its original incarnation in 1827 and became free of charge in 2009.

The Monday and Friday editions were phased out in early August, before today’s launch of the premium weekly publication.

The launch of The London Standard is being supported by a major publicity campaign (The London Standard)

To celebrate the new chapter, a major publicity campaign was being staged across the capital.

It will feature more than 700 roadside and digital screens strategically positioned in landmark London locations, including over 30 of JC Decaux’s London Towers, as well as across digital and audio platforms.

The launch will also be supported by a series of creative street activations at The Outernet in Tottenham Court Road - London’s “most visited” cultural attraction.

James White, Chief Commercial Officer, The Standard, said: “It’s a big day for London and a big day for The Standard. We’re thrilled to be marking such a momentous occasion with a huge multi-media campaign across the best city in the world.

“We can’t wait to showcase all that we have to offer to our valuable readers and advertisers alike.”

Albert Read, Executive Chairman, The Standard, said: “Today’s launch of our premium weekly newspaper, The London Standard, is an exciting evolution that will ensure our continued success and relevance in a rapidly changing media landscape.

“The Standard is London’s most powerful voice, its most loved and trusted news brand, and its readers are some of the most desirable consumers in the world. I’m extremely proud to be part of the next stage of its evolution.”

Twelve million people access the Standard’s digital platforms every month, with half of that traffic coming from outside London and overseas.

A digital version of this week’s The London Standard can be read here.