London students fear abandoning courses over inability to apply for discounted fares

Details of about 5,000 Oyster card holders were also compromised after the cyber-attack on TfL’s IT systems in early September. Photograph: Sarah Lee/The Guardian

Students in London fear they may have to abandon their school and university courses to save money after a cyber hack on Transport for London’s (TfL) IT systems left them unable to apply for discounted travelcards.

TfL suspended applications for discounted travel passes when its systems were hacked in early September, compromising the details of about 5,000 Oyster card holders. It is unable to say when the system will be restored.

Students have been left facing a sharp increase in travel costs as they are forced to pay standard price fares after the hack. A teenager from Walsall was arrested in connection with the cyber-attack, which has also caused problems with live tube times on the TfL Go and the Citymapper apps and also live traffic camera feeds.

A third-year architecture undergraduate said she is considering dropping out because she is struggling to afford the daily fares to and from campus.

The 20-year-old, who did not want to be named, was unable to renew her annual 18+ student Oyster photocard when it expired a month ago, and said her weekly travel costs have now doubled indefinitely.

“My timetable is subject to last-minute changes, and I’m now unable to attend some lectures as I struggle to pay for several trips to and from campus each day,” she said.

The £1,192 annual Oyster card works out at £22.50 a week for unlimited journeys, but the student said she is having to pay twice that amount to attend lectures and travel to carry out field work. She faces the full cost of a new 12-month pass on top of the ad hoc fares when applications reopen. She said that she was told by TfL customer services that it was “unlikely” she would be refunded.

“It’s already a considerable financial struggle for most students to live in London,” she said. “I have to plan my spending meticulously and the TfL situation has forced me into unexpected debt through no fault of my own.

“I have to think very carefully about attending any kind of social events and my anxiety has spiralled to the point where I am wondering if I can continue doing my course.”

Last month, New City College which has 10,000 pupils across its campuses, warned that sixth form students were suffering anxiety and were at risk of dropping out because they were prevented from applying for Zip cards which allow free bus, train and tube travel for teenage Londoners in full-time education.

TfL is accepting expired Zip cards for children under 16 until the end of the month, but has told older card holders that they must stump up the full fare until the system allows them to renew their passes.

“Our students have raised concerns about travel fares to college as a result of the suspension of the TfL application portal,” said Ruth Lomax, group executive director of communications and student support. “TfL have told us that students can show their 11-15 Zip cards if they have them, or claim back costs, however the communication around this could definitely be improved.”

Quim Aranda, a parent in London, said that his 18-year-old daughter is having to pay full adult fare at a cost of £27 a week to commute to school where she is studying for A-levels. As a London resident, she should be entitled to free transport.

“The worst part is the disregard with which customers have been treated,” Aranda said. “I have repeatedly complained by email to TfL, but they have not bothered to respond.”

The cyber-attack has also disabled applications for free travel for over 60s. TfL has declined to specify how many passengers have been left out of pocket, but London mayor Sadiq Khan admitted at last week’s Mayor’s Questions that the figure is “big”.

TfL initially told passengers that it “may” issue refunds to those eligible for discounts who have had to pay full fares. After pressure from the watchdog London TravelWatch it announced it had “the intention” of offering refunds and urged travellers to keep receipts.

A spokesperson for London TravelWatch said: “TfL has been made aware that some students are struggling with their travel expenses as they cannot renew their railcards.

“It is vital that any extra costs incurred by travelcard holders, through no fault of their own, are fully reimbursed.”

TfL said it had closed its Oyster website as a precautionary measure as it works to restore its systems after the attack and urged affected passengers to keep a record of their fares. It has been reported it may take until Christmas to get systems fully back online.

A spokesperson said: “Once the photocard website is back up and running and you have successfully applied for a new Oyster photocard, you will be able to request a refund for any additional travel costs you have incurred.”