London transport news LIVE: Latest Tube updates as LNER, Greater Anglia and c2c services hit by train strike

Aslef train drivers are on strike at a number of operators on Friday (PA Wire)

Several London commuters rail services are being hit with a fresh strike by train drivers in their long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Aslef at Greater Anglia, c2c and LNER are walking out for 24 hours following similar action at other train operators earlier this week.

Strikes will also be held on Saturday and next Monday against different companies, causing fresh travel chaos for passengers.

Union members at all the English train operators involved in the dispute are also banning overtime until early next week, which is leading to cancellations.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel, with some areas having no trains and others only limited services and starting later and finishing earlier than usual.

c2c is not running any services on Friday.

LNER said it will run more than 30 services between London, Edinburgh and West Yorkshire, equivalent to around a fifth of its usual timetable.

Greater Anglia said a “very limited” service will operate on Friday on only five of its main routes and, with the exception of the Stansted Express service, for a limited period.

Apart from the Stansted Express, these services will start much later and will finish earlier than normal.

Meanwhile, Tube commuters were facing severe delays on the Central Line and minor delays on the Hammersmith & City Line, with a good service being reported on other lines.

If you use c2c trains:

07:20 , Jordan King

There will be no c2c trains running at all today.

Tomorrow, when the line will be affected by the overtime ban, will see a reduced service until February 6.

You can check your specific journey here.

Industrial action until 6 February



Monday 29 January to Thursday 1 February and Saturday 3 February to Tuesday 6 February a reduced service will be in place.



2 February no c2c trains on the c2c route.



Please check before you travel.

What lines are affected by Aslef strikes today?

07:15 , Jordan King

Aslef drivers who work for c2c, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express) and LNER will walk out today.

This is the third day of the union's walkout, which is happening during an overtime ban as well.

Industrial action between 29 January and 6 February will mean that reduced services will be running across the rail network.

