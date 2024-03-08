London travel new LIVE: Latest Tube and train updates as TfL off-peak Friday fares trial begins
A trial scrapping peak Tube and train fares on Fridays has begun in London today.
The new TfL initiative is part of a raft of special offers designed to lure commuters back to the city centre.
Peak fares will be axed on Fridays until May 31, under a £24million experiment to reverse the slump in passenger numbers.
Midweek Tube journeys are currently at about 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels, but this falls to 73 per cent on Fridays when many Londoners work from home.
The new cheaper Fridays scheme come after TfL struck an agreement with private rail companies.
It will be accompanied by discounts and special deals at cafes and restaurants over the next three months.There were minor delays on the Bakerloo Line on Friday morning, but a good service on all other Tube lines.
TfL's cheaper Friday peak fares begin today
08:40 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks
Bakerloo Line delays downgraded
07:47 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks
The Bakerloo Line delays have now been downgraded from ‘severe’ to ‘minor’, says TfL.
Severe delays on Bakerloo Line
07:33 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks
For those using the Bakerloo Line this morning, please be aware severe delays are affecting the large section between Queens Park and Elephant and Castle.
This is due to an earlier faulty train at Lambeth North, says TfL.
There is currently a good service on the rest of the line, and other lines.
07:31 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks
