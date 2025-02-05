London travel news LIVE: Central line returns to normal service after casualty on the track

The Central Line is disrupted on Tuesday morning (AFP via Getty Images)

The Central line has returned to normal following an earlier incident, as emergency services responded to a casualty on the track.

The incident, which affected Queensway underground station, caused a part closure on the line between Liverpool Street and White City.

Police issued a statement confirming officers were called to the underground station at 9am today following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, no trains are running at City Thameslink station until at least the end of the day on Wednesday 5, February, due to a burst water main flooding the railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

A landslip reported on January 27 between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport is continuing to cause disruption until further notice, as some lines towards East Croydon have been closed.

Minor delays have been reported on the Jubilee Line due to an earlier fault at West Ham.

“Good service” on the other London Underground lines.

Follow the latest updates below...

Key points

Central line back to normal service after an earlier incident of a casualty on the track

No trains are running at City Thameslink station until due to a burst water main flooding the railway

Queensway station has reopened following an earlier customer incident

Delays are expected between Sutton and Wimbledon due to a trespasser on the track

Landslip reported on January 27 between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport continuing to cause disruption

Minor delays on the Jubilee line due to an earlier fault at West Ham

Mansion House underground station closure due to lack of staff

06:55 , Megan Howe

ADVERTISEMENT

Tfl has reported Mansion House underground station is currently closed due to the unavailability of station staff.

London buses are accepting tickets at stations either side.

(Google Maps)

Good morning

06:53 , Megan Howe

Follow our London travel blog for all the latest Transport for London and National Rail updates today.

Minor delays on the Jubilee line

Tuesday 4 February 2025 17:16 , Megan Howe

Minor delays have been reported on the Jubilee line as a result of an earlier fault at West Ham.

Central line back to normal service after earlier incident

Tuesday 4 February 2025 17:12 , Megan Howe

Tfl has reported the Central line is back to normal service after an earlier incident of a casualty on the tracks at Queensway station.

Met Police issued the following statement earlier today: “Officers were called to Queensway underground station just after 9am today (4 February) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Minor delays on the Central line

Tuesday 4 February 2025 14:06 , Megan Howe

Minor delays are reported on the Central line following an earlier customer incident.

Gatwick Express trains are not travelling to Brighton

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:59 , Megan Howe

Gatwick Express trains will only run between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, National Rail has said.

Passengers travelling to Brighton have been advised to change at East Croydon or Gatwick Airport for a Thameslink train.

Anyone travelling from Brighton to Gatwick Airport for a flight should allow an extra 20 minutes.

A Gatwick Express train on approach to London Victoria (PA Archive/PA Images)

Landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport continuing to cause disruption

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:43 , Megan Howe

ADVERTISEMENT

Some lines towards East Croydon have been closed due to a landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport, which is continuing to cause disruption.

The landslip was first reported on January 27.

Services between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

A landslip has meant Gatwick Express trains are unable to run (Gatwick Express)

Delays between Sutton and Wimbledon due to a trespasser on the track

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:13 , Megan Howe

A trespass incident between Sutton and Wimbledon means that trains are running at a reduced speed on all lines.

Disruption is expected to last until 2pm.

A spokesperson for Tfl said: “As soon as trespassing is known about, the speed of trains in the area is reduced, as it's not safe to run services at their usual speeds when someone is on the track.

“Sometimes, we need to stop trains entirely. Emergency services and Network Rail responders will be attending to make sure the person is removed.”

Queensway station has reopened

Tuesday 4 February 2025 13:03 , Megan Howe

Queensway station has reopened following an earlier customer incident, however severe delays on the central line continue.

Disruption between Shoeburyness and Pitsea expected until 1.30pm

Tuesday 4 February 2025 12:58 , Megan Howe

Disruption is expected between Shoeburyness, Thorpe Bay, Southend Central, Leigh-on-Sea and London Fenchurch Street until 1.30pm following an earlier incident.

Lines have now reopened as emergency services have left the scene, but trains between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Passengers can use their tickets on Great Anglia trains or London District line services.

⚠️NEW #SouthendCentral - Delays between Southend Central and Leigh-on-Sea expected until 09:30https://t.co/2HHpzoybFQ — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) February 4, 2025

No trains at City Thameslink until end of the day due to burst water main

Tuesday 4 February 2025 12:53 , Megan Howe

No trains are running at City Thameslink station until at least the end of the day due to a burst water main flooding the railway.

Trains between Peterborough and Horsham, between Cambridge and Brighton, between Bedford and East Grinstead, as well as Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Haywards Heath, Brighton, are affected.

People have been advised to travel from Blackfriars station which is a five-minute walk away or Farringdon which is approximately 12-minutes away.

No trains are running at City Thameslink station until at least the end of the day (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

Queensway station is closed

Tuesday 4 February 2025 10:25 , Megan Howe

Tfl has reported Queensway station, located in Bayswater, Westminster, is closed due to a customer incident.

Customers have been urged to find an alternative route.

Central line part suspended and severe delays

Tuesday 4 February 2025 10:21 , Megan Howe

Transport for London has reported severe delays on the Central line due to a casualty on the track between Liverpool Street and White City.

There is currently no service between these two stations while the emergency services deal with the incident.

London Underground tickets will be accepted on London buses, London Overground, Elizabeth Line, Chiltern Railways, Great Western and Greater Anglia