London travel news LIVE: Damaged electric wires disrupt trains into St Pancras as Elizabeth line delayed

Damage to overhead electric wires is causing disruption to Thameslink and East Midlands trains into London St Pancras.

Electric wires between Radlett and Kentish Town means trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised, says National Rail.

Meanwhile TfL is reporting severe delays on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Heathrow/Reading due to faulty track in the Acton main line area.

Severe delays on Metropolitan line

09:24 , Matt Watts

There are severe delays this morning on part of the Metropolitan line.

TfL said they delays are between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate due to a faulty train.

There is a good service on the rest of the line., TfL says.

Piccadilly line part suspended due to 'significant leaf fall'

08:41

There is no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge again on the Piccadilly line due to poor rail conditions caused by “significant leaf fall”, TfL has said.

Severe delays on the Elizabeth line

08:35 , Matt Watts

Transport for London are warning of severe delays on the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Heathrow and Reading.

The problems are due to a faulty track in the Acton Main Line area, that TfL said is being fixed.

Thameslink services disrupted

08:30

The damage to the electric wires affecting trains into St Pancras is also affecting Thameslink services in London.

Services will be disrupted between Radlett and Kentish Town, with journeys extended by up to 60 minutes, National Rail has warned.

Trains between Sutton and St Albans City will be amended and will run non-stop between St Albans and London St Pancras International on an ad-hoc basis, so passengers are being told to check carefully before travelling to ensure they board the correct service.

Disruption is expected on trains into St Pancras until at least 2pm

08:22 , Matt Watts

Severe disruption is expected on trains into St Pancras until at least 2pm after damage to to the overhead electric wires between Radlett and Kentish Town.

It means means some lines are blocked whilst repair work is done.

Trains between Luton and London St Pancras International may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised, National Rail has warned.

The XX:02 services from London St Pancras International towards Sheffield cannot run.The XX:37 services from Sheffield towards London St Pancras cannot run.

