London travel news LIVE: District line partly suspended due to Tube track fault at Edgware Road

The District Line is part-suspended on Tuesday afternoon due to a track fault.

No services are running between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road, says TfL.

Train cancellations are also causing minor delays between Leytonstone and Hainault via Newbury Park.

Earlier, traffic was queueing on the M25 either side of the Dartford Crossing after a vehicle stalled inside the tunnel and a crash closed lanes on the motorway.

Traffic monitor Inrix was reporting 10-mile tailback on the M25 at 10.15am on Tuesday due to the two incidents, as well as a vehicle that had stalled on the M25 anticlockwise.

The disruption had lessened by around 2pm, but there remained heavy traffic on the approach to the Dartford Tunnel.

District Line remains part-closed

14:14

The District Line remains part-suspended this afternoon, between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road. Repair work is still being carried out on a track fault at Edgware Road.

Traffic still backing up on approach to London

11:52 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

There are still long delays on the London-bound carriageway.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix says all lanes remain open, but traffic has been queueing since 9.30am, following a couple of different breakdowns.

Congestion is currently backing up to Junction 3 of the M25, at the M20 Swanley Interchange.

District Line part-suspended

10:39 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

On the Underground, there is no service on the District Line between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road due to a track fault at Edgware Road.

There are also minor delays on the Central Line and Northern Line.

M25 crash sparks longer tailback

10:31

Meanwhile, delays and queueing traffic are being reported due to an earlier crash on M25 clockwise at J1b A296 (Dartford) - with congestion back to the QE2 Bridge. All lanes have since reopened.

Stalled vehicle closes left-hand tunnel

10:27 , Michael Howie

Traffic monitor Inrix says the left-hand tunnel at the Dartford Crossing is currently shut due to the stalled vehicle. All traffic is using the right-hand tunnel, causing long tailbacks.

Dartford Crossing misery

10:25 , Michael Howie

Long tailbacks have formed on the M25 either side of the Dartford Crossing amid reports of a stalled vehicle in the tunnel and a crash a few miles south on the motorway.