London travel news LIVE: Disruption at Clapham Junction suspends Gatwick Express and some Southern services

A fault with the signalling system at Clapham Junction is causing disruption to Southern and Gatwick Express trains on Monday, causing headaches for commuters and holidaymakers.

There are no Gatwick Express trains running in this area, with disruption expected until 12pm.

Southern trains which usually run between Portsmouth/Bognor Regis and London Victoria will terminate at Three Bridges and start their return journey from there. Between Three Bridges and London Victoria, commuters will need to use an alternative route.

There will be a slightly reduced service between Epsom / Sutton and London Victoria, and services on other routes past Clapham Junction may be cancelled or revised.

London Overground and South Western Railway services are not being affected by the problem at Clapham Junction.

Disruption until 12pm to Southern and Gatwick Express services

09:10 , Miriam Burrell

Southern and Gatwick Express trains will be disrupted until midday, National Rail has said.

Tube network hit by widespread delays at rush hour

08:39 , Jacob Phillips

The tube network has been hit with a range of delays during rush hour.

Trains were unable to run on the Piccadilly Line between Uxbridge and South Harrow while Transport for London fixed a signal failure at Rayners Lane.

The issue also created severe delays on the Metropolitan Line between Uxbridge and Harrow-on-the-Hill.

Trains were also unable to run on the Hammersmith and City Line between Liverpool Street and Barking due to another signal failure at Barking. The issue also caused delays on the District Line.A points failure at Camden Town also created severe delays on the Northern Line.

Severe delays on the Northern Line

07:11 , Jacob Phillips

Trains are running again on the Northern Line following a points failure at Camden Town.

However, there are severe delays on the line.

Trains unable to run on the Northern Line

06:42 , Jacob Phillips

There is currently no service on the Northern Line between High Barnet/Edgware and Camden Town while Transport for London fix a points failure.

There is also no service on the London Overground between Wandsworth Road and Clapham Junction while Network Rail fix a second points failure at Clapham Junction.

No Gatwick Express services this morning

06:28 , Miriam Burrell

There is a fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria.

No Gatwick Express trains are running in this area until further notice, the service said on Monday morning.

“To complete your journey between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria, in both directions, your ticket will be accepted on Thameslink and Southern trains at no extra cost,” it said on X, formerly Twitter.

“This may add an additional 15mins onto your journey so please allow extra time to travel this morning.”