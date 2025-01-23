London travel news LIVE: Double lorry crash sparks long queues on M4 near Heathrow

Two lorries have crashed into each other on the M4 on Thursday morning (National Highways)

A crash involving two lorries has created long delays on the M4 near Heathrow.

Two lanes have been closed and traffic is moving very slowly due to the crash on a stretch of the road between London Road and the M25.

There continues to be disruption on the Piccadilly Line as Transport for London is still repairing trains damaged by leaf fall.

Meanwhile, passengers are bracing for transport chaos on Thursday as Storm Eowyn approaches the UK.

The storm is expected to batter the country with 90mph winds on Friday with London possibly witnessing a “tornado”-style event.

Forest to launch first e-bikes with child seats for hire in London

09:44 , Jacob Phillips

Forest is set to become the first of the capital’s “big three” e-bike hire firms to launch a bike with a child seat and another that allows cyclists to safely carry an adult passenger.

The firm, which says it offers London’s “most affordable and sustainable” e-bikes that are used for more than 1.2m journeys a month, expects to have the new models on the capital’s streets by the end of the year.

It has secured £13m of new funding from investors and hopes to expand into Hackney – a key borough for cycling – and launch in Paris.

Forest e-bikes will soon be available with child seats (Forest)

'Tornado event' warning for London

09:16 , Jacob Phillips

London could be hit by a “tornado”-style event, forecasters are warning, as Storm Eowyn is set to batter the UK on Friday bringing 90mph winds.

The capital is under a “yellow” wind warning issued by the Met Office between 5am and 3pm Friday, amid warnings that flying debris could pose a risk to life in some areas of the country.

The European Storm Forecast Experiment, a team of meteorologists, said London was among the areas at risk of seeing “tornado events”.

Storm Eowyn is set to hit the country on Friday (PA Wire)

Delays continue on the Piccadilly Line due to leaf damage

08:58 , Jacob Phillips

Delays and overcrowding caused by the part-closure of the Piccadilly line should start to ease by the “end of January”, Transport for London has promised.

Problems with worn-out wheels have caused a dire shortage of trains on the line, with only 60 of the 86 trains in the Piccadilly line fleet able to be used recently.

But TfL chiefs hope to have 70 trains repaired and back in service in the next two to three weeks, meaning the western end of the line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge can be reopened.

Long tailbacks during rush hour on M4

08:26 , Jacob Phillips

There are long tailbacks on the M4 after a crash involving two lorries near Heathrow Airport.

Two lanes remain shut following the incident at around 7.10am, according to travel data site Inrix.

The crash has taken place on a London-bound section of the busy motorway affecting morning commuters.