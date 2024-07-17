London travel news LIVE: Edmonton Green station shut due to 'police incident'

Edmonton Green station in north London was closed on Wednesday morning due to a police incident (Google)

Edmonton Green station has been shut due to a police incident, Transport for London has warned.

London Overground services are currently unable to call at the station until further notice, with trains between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, as well as to Cheshunt, not stopping at the north London stop.

Elsewhere there are further delays on the London Overground from Sydenham to West Croydon while TfL fixes a signal failure.

The Circle line is also experiencing minor delays due to a shortage of trains.

